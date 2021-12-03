Back

Pfizer & BioNTech say 3 doses of their vaccine neutralises Omicron variant

Two doses will likely not be enough to neutralise the Omicron variant, but will still protect against severe disease, said Pfizer-BioNTech.

Low Jia Ying | December 09, 2021, 11:32 AM

The makers of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine claim that a three-dose course of their vaccine was able to effectively neutralise the Omicron Covid-19 variant in a laboratory study, according to their press release yesterday (Dec. 8).

This is an early signal that booster shots could be the key to protection against the Omicron variant, reported Reuters.

Two doses may not be sufficient

The vaccine makers said that two doses of their vaccine may be insufficient to neutralise the Omicron variant but will still protect against severe disease.

"It’s clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine," said Albert Boula, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer.

The initial laboratory studies of blood samples taken from vaccinated people a month after their third dose showed that a booster shot was able to neutralise the Omicron variant almost as effectively as two doses against other variants.

Blood samples revealed that getting a third dose increases the number of neutralising antibodies by 25 times.

U.S. President Joe Biden encouraged those eligible to take a booster shot, following this new data:

 

Possible Omicron-based vaccine in March 2022

Pfizer and BioNTech also said that since Nov. 25, they have started work on an Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine.

The first batches of these vaccines can be produced and be ready for delivery "within 100 days", pending regulatory approval.

The companies said they have "high confidence" that if needed, they can deliver an Omicron-based vaccine in March 2022.

Top photo via @3dparadise/Unsplash

