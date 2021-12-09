Pink 'train' at Orchard Central takes you on a journey of Insta-worthy Christmas decorations for photo ops

Regardless of whether you have made travel plans this festive season, you can still enjoy some form of the travel experience in Singapore.

Orchard Central has decked out the spaces both outside the mall and inside with pink train-themed decorations for Christmas.

Orchard Central train station

It's hard to miss the vibrant pink train outside the mall, that's even more conspicuous at night with the neon lights.

It is decorated with stacks of presents, suitcases, and even a small Christmas tree at the back.

Don't forget to check the departure timings before your "trip".

If you miss the feeling of collecting your luggage on your trips, Orchard Central converted their outdoor escalator into a conveyor belt, adorned with suitcases and wrapped presents.

The outdoor escalator may not have been in use due to safe management measures and having limited designated entry points into the mall, so it's a creative way of making use of the escalator.

Inside the mall

If you are looking to take more pictures, you might want to enter the mall.

There's a larger version of the Christmas tree there, if you're not too satisfied with the small one outside.

There's also a departure timings board here, complete with a clock and a sitting area.

There's also a little Ticket Express window to pose at.

The outdoor space is also popular amongst pet owners and their pets.

Orchard Central

Address: 181 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238896

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top images by @orchardcentral and @marcapistrano on Instagram.