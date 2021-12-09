Back

Pink 'train' at Orchard Central takes you on a journey of Insta-worthy Christmas decorations for photo ops

All aboard!

Karen Lui | December 09, 2021, 12:20 PM

Regardless of whether you have made travel plans this festive season, you can still enjoy some form of the travel experience in Singapore.

Orchard Central has decked out the spaces both outside the mall and inside with pink train-themed decorations for Christmas.

Photo by @cyeejen on Instagram.

Orchard Central train station

It's hard to miss the vibrant pink train outside the mall, that's even more conspicuous at night with the neon lights.

Photo by @orchardcentral on Instagram.

Photo by @orchardcentral on Instagram.

Photo by @marcapistrano on Instagram.

It is decorated with stacks of presents, suitcases, and even a small Christmas tree at the back.

Photo by @orchardcentral on Instagram.

Don't forget to check the departure timings before your "trip".

Photo by @tan_cy01 on Instagram.

If you miss the feeling of collecting your luggage on your trips, Orchard Central converted their outdoor escalator into a conveyor belt, adorned with suitcases and wrapped presents.

The outdoor escalator may not have been in use due to safe management measures and having limited designated entry points into the mall, so it's a creative way of making use of the escalator.

Photo by @orchardcentral on Instagram.

Inside the mall

If you are looking to take more pictures, you might want to enter the mall.

There's a larger version of the Christmas tree there, if you're not too satisfied with the small one outside.

Photo by @tan_cy01 on Instagram.

Photo by @orchardcentral on Instagram.

There's also a departure timings board here, complete with a clock and a sitting area.

Photo by @tan_cy01 on Instagram.

There's also a little Ticket Express window to pose at.

Photo by @tan_cy01 on Instagram.

The outdoor space is also popular amongst pet owners and their pets.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruffle Ho (@ruffle.ho)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nagi (@leonagi1)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dash Dashing Dachshund (@dashdashingdachshund)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by maki.s (@saramama_sg)

Orchard Central

Address: 181 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238896

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top images by @orchardcentral and @marcapistrano on Instagram.

