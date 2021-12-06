Back

1 more imported case in S'pore tests positive for Omicron variant

Passenger was on the same flight as two others who have tested positive for the variant.

Belmont Lay | December 06, 2021, 03:52 AM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported one more imported Covid-19 case in Singapore who has tested "preliminarily positive" for the Omicron variant.

Case 273,611 is a 37-year-old Singapore permanent resident.

He arrived in Singapore from South Africa on a Singapore Airlines flight SQ479 on Dec. 1.

He was on the same flight as Cases 271,487 and 271,958, who tested preliminarily positive for the Omicron Covid-19 variant on Thursday, Dec. 2.

The man's pre-departure test in Johannesburg on Nov. 29 was negative for Covid-19, MOH said.

The man is fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms.

The confirmatory test results of the previous two cases are still pending, MOH said.

What happened after this latest case was detected?

MOH said the man was taken to a stay-home notice dedicated facility upon arrival in Singapore.

Tested negative initially

His polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on Dec. 1 and 3 were negative.

However, on Dec. 4, he developed a fever and sore throat.

He was then taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), where he tested "preliminarily positive" for the Omicron variant, MOH revealed.

He is currently recovering in an isolation ward at NCID.

He had not interacted in the community, and there is currently no evidence of any community transmission from the case, MOH said.

The National Public Health Laboratory is conducting whole genome sequencing to confirm the variant.

Singapore has also detected two more Omicron Covid-19 cases who had transited here en route to Australia and Malaysia, MOH said on Friday, Dec. 3.

