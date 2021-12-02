S'pore detects 2 imported cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant on Dec. 2, 2021

Singapore has detected two imported Covid-19 cases who have tested preliminarily positive for the Omicron variant on Dec. 2.

Both were isolated upon arrival in Singapore

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health (MOH), both cases were isolated upon arrival in Singapore on Dec. 1, and had not interacted in the community.

There is currently no evidence of any community transmission from these cases, MOH said.

The two infected persons are currently recovering in isolation wards at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Both are fully vaccinated, and have mild symptoms of cough and scratchy throat.

They arrived from Johannesburg, South Africa

MOH said the two cases had both arrived from Johannesburg on board flight SQ479 on Dec. 1.

One of them, Case 27,1487, is a 44-year-old male Singapore permanent resident who arrived in Singapore from Mozambique, transiting through Johannesburg.

His pre-departure test in Mozambique on Nov. 29 was negative for Covid-19.

The other infected person, Case 27,1598, is a 41-year-old female Singaporean who arrived in Singapore from South Africa on Dec. 1.

Her pre-departure test in Johannesburg on Nov. 29 was negative for Covid-19.

They had both undergone a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival in Singapore, and were immediately conveyed to a Stay-Home Notice (SHN) dedicated facility to be isolated while awaiting their test results.

Upon confirmation of Covid-19 infection, they were conveyed to NCID.

MOH explained that their PCR test results have revealed the presence of S-gene Target Failure, which may be associated with the Omicron variant.

The National Public Health Laboratory is conducting whole genome sequencing to confirm the variant.

Contact tracing is ongoing

Contact tracing is ongoing, MOH said.

All 19 other passengers who came in on the same flight have tested negative for Covid-19.

These individuals were all quarantined under SHN at designated facilities upon arrival and are subjected to a testing regime that includes an on-arrival PCR test and a SHN exit PCR test.

Other close contacts of these cases, if any, will be placed on 10-day quarantine at designated facilities and undergo PCR tests at the start and end of their quarantine.

MOH said all patients suspected or confirmed to be infected with the Omicron variant will be conveyed to NCID for isolation and clinical management. Home recovery will not apply.

