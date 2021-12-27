Back

No Chinatown CNY bazaar in 2022 but street market stalls to open till late

Staying safe this festive season.

Fasiha Nazren | December 27, 2021, 02:08 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

There will be no Chinese New Year Bazaar at Chinatown in 2022, according to The Straits Times.

This is the second consecutive year that the festive bazaar has been cancelled.

In 2021, the event was cancelled due to concerns over crowd control and the uncertainties over the start of phase three of Singapore's reopening.

However, visitors can still do their annual festive shopping at Chinatown.

Open till wee hours

In a press release from Chinatown Business Association (CBA), it said the street market stalls along Smith Street, Pagoda Street, Trengganu Street and Sago Street will remain open up to the wee hours of the Chinese New Year, which starts on Jan. 31, 2022.

These street market stalls will sell the usual Chinese New Year goodies like bak kwa and pineapple tarts, as well as festive home decorations like wall stickers and red packets.

Light-up on Jan. 7

To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, the annual Chinese New Year light-up is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2022.

The light-up will feature the Tiger zodiac sign as a symbol of strength and braveness.

For the month of January 2022, there will also be festive workshops with Chinese New Year themes conducted at Chinatown Street Market, like fuse beading, resin accessory making and pottery making.

Two-month rental package

CBA will also be offering a two-month Chinese New Year rental package for tenants that are interested to take up stalls at Chinatown Street Market.

Rental relief packages have been extended for street market tenants at a reduced rental rate of 40 per cent discount during the period of Jan. 9, 2022 to July 8, 2022.

Interested parties can contact CBA at [email protected] or call 8811 3188 for more details.

Top image from Mothership.

Australia reports first Omicron death

The man was in his 80s was fully vaccinated, had underlying health conditions.

December 27, 2021, 01:09 PM

Tickets for first leg of AFF Suzuki Cup final on sale, S$25 for adults, S$15 for children aged 12 & below

Football fever back in Singapore.

December 27, 2021, 12:09 PM

26 OCBC customers lost S$140,000 to SMS phishing scams in 10 days, bank warns

No respectable bank will send you an SMS about something crucial.

December 27, 2021, 11:26 AM

Ultraman & Merliger, inspired by S'pore's Merlion, beat 3 kaijus in Marina Bay in finale episode

Merlion-inspired kaiju.

December 27, 2021, 10:56 AM

209 new Covid-19 cases, 104 confirmed new Omicron infections in S'pore

Some numbers to take note of.

December 27, 2021, 03:25 AM

MOH: Unvaccinated workers cannot return to workplace from Jan. 15, 2022 even with negative result

This is under the new workforce vaccination measures.

December 27, 2021, 12:23 AM

Covid-19 vaccination a condition for approval & renewal of PRs, work passes & long-term passes from Feb. 1, 2022

To sustain Singapore's high vaccination rates.

December 27, 2021, 12:05 AM

Omicron cases in S'pore now allowed to recover at home or in community care facilities: MOH

Update in public health measures.

December 26, 2021, 11:46 PM

LTA hashtags #NoWayHome after impounding 10 devices & 6 vehicles over Christmas weekend

Ouch.

December 26, 2021, 10:26 PM

59-year-old fatality from Tampines collision was artist who became private hire driver due to Covid-19: Shin Min

A student described the deceased as a kind and patient person.

December 26, 2021, 09:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.