No Chinatown CNY bazaar in 2022 but street market stalls to open till late

There will be no Chinese New Year Bazaar at Chinatown in 2022, according to The Straits Times.

This is the second consecutive year that the festive bazaar has been cancelled.

In 2021, the event was cancelled due to concerns over crowd control and the uncertainties over the start of phase three of Singapore's reopening.

However, visitors can still do their annual festive shopping at Chinatown.

Open till wee hours

In a press release from Chinatown Business Association (CBA), it said the street market stalls along Smith Street, Pagoda Street, Trengganu Street and Sago Street will remain open up to the wee hours of the Chinese New Year, which starts on Jan. 31, 2022.

These street market stalls will sell the usual Chinese New Year goodies like bak kwa and pineapple tarts, as well as festive home decorations like wall stickers and red packets.

Light-up on Jan. 7

To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, the annual Chinese New Year light-up is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2022.

The light-up will feature the Tiger zodiac sign as a symbol of strength and braveness.

For the month of January 2022, there will also be festive workshops with Chinese New Year themes conducted at Chinatown Street Market, like fuse beading, resin accessory making and pottery making.

Two-month rental package

CBA will also be offering a two-month Chinese New Year rental package for tenants that are interested to take up stalls at Chinatown Street Market.

Rental relief packages have been extended for street market tenants at a reduced rental rate of 40 per cent discount during the period of Jan. 9, 2022 to July 8, 2022.

Interested parties can contact CBA at [email protected] or call 8811 3188 for more details.

Top image from Mothership.