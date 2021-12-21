Back

Nasty Cookie opening art museum-themed outlet at VivoCity on Dec. 22

Eating and drinking definitely allowed here.

Fasiha Nazren | December 21, 2021, 07:18 PM

Nasty Cookie is opening its fifth outlet at VivoCity on Dec. 22, 2021.

This latest outlet is said to be a contemporary art museum-themed one.

Art museum-themed

It will be located on the second floor, taking over what used to be Carl's Junior.

This is what the outlet will look like:

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

As usual, the gourmet cookie shop will sport its signature Tiffany blue tone.

The pictures framed within the shop are renditions of Andy Warhol's famous art style, transformed into Nasty Cookie characters.

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

It is also fashioned to look like a non-fungible token (NFT).

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

More than cookies

Nasty Cookie currently has 12 cookie flavours, including Red Velvet Cheesecake and Matcha Mania.

Cookies range from S$4.90 to S$5.50.

Apart from cookies, Nasty Cookie also serves other sweet treats including tarts.

Choco Bueno Tart (S$6.80)

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

'Snickers' Tart (S$6.80)

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Biscoff Cheesecake Tart (S$6.80)

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

20 per cent off first three cookies

To celebrate the opening of the VivoCity outlet, Nasty Cookie is offering 20 per cent off for each customer's first three cookies on Dec. 22, only at the VivoCity outlet.

Details

1 Harbourfront Walk #02-51, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 12pm to 9:30pm, daily

Top image from Nasty Cookie.

