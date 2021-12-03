Back

Najib possibly did his Friday prayer at a mosque near HarbourFront

The mosque is under the purview of the Johor Religious Department.

Faris Alfiq | December 03, 2021, 03:43 PM

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is currently still in Singapore, possibly did his Friday prayer at a mosque in Telok Blangah, located near HarbourFront, on Dec. 3.

Najib's son, Norashman Najib, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories at about 2pm of what is believed to be the interior of the Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim Mosque.

The Imam (congregation leader) was seen sitting on the mimbar (pulpit), typical of a Friday prayer session.

Photo screenshot via @ashmannajib/Instagram

The photo Norashman uploaded matches photos of Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim Mosque that other users previously posted online.

Screenshot via Ant Werp/Google Maps

Norashman uploaded another photo of Najib, clad in grey Baju Kurung and a songkok, standing possibly outside the mosque, in front of two flag poles bearing Johor state flag and Singapore flag.

Photo screenshot via @ashmannajib/Instagram Stories

Norashman also wrote "Singapore and Johor 😍" as a caption for the photo. 

A Facebook user, Tuah Bugis, confirmed that Najib was at Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim Mosque with a selfie he took together with the former Malaysian prime minister.

The mosque's ground, along with the mausoleum and cemetery near the mosque, is owned by the state of Johor for the Sultan of Johor.

The mosque is managed by the Johor Religious Department, and is not under the purview of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, which oversees mosques in Singapore.

Najib needs to return passport by Dec. 12, Rosmah needs to be back by Dec. 6

Najib was believed to have arrived in Singapore on Nov. 29 to be with his daughter, Nooryana Najib, who had just given birth.

He was granted permission by the Court of Appeal, on Oct. 18, to have his passport temporarily returned to him so he can travel to Singapore.

Initially, he was scheduled to leave for Singapore on Oct. 20, and return by Nov. 22.

However, Najib had asked for a postponement of the trip as he was involved in campaigning for the Malacca state election. He changed his travel date to Nov. 21 and amended his request to return his passport by Dec. 12.

Kuala Lumpur High Court approved a temporary release of his wife, Rosmah Mansor's passport from Oct. 15 to Dec. 6, to allow her to travel to Singapore so that she could be with her daughter.

The court had made strict conditions for Rosmah to only leave for Singapore on Oct. 22, and for her to return to Malaysia on Nov. 21.

However, she was still in Singapore on Dec. 2, and missed her court hearing scheduled on the same day.

The Court of Appeal has ordered Rosmah to appear in court on Dec. 6.

Top images via @ashmannajib/Instagram and Google Maps

