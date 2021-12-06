662 new Covid-19 cases & 4 deaths reported in S'pore on Dec. 6

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 662 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Monday (Dec. 6).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Dec. 6: 662 New community cases: 638 New imported cases: 11 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 13 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.64 Total number of cases reported thus far: 269,873

On Dec. 2, it was announced that MOH had detected two imported Covid-19 cases, Cases 271487 and 271598, who had tested preliminarily positive for the Omicron variant.

On Dec. 6, MOH shared that the National Public Health Laboratory had completed whole genome sequencing for the cases, and confirmed that they are infected with the Omicron variant.

Both are fully vaccinated, and have mild symptoms of cough and scratchy throat. They were isolated upon arrival in Singapore on Dec. 1, and had not interacted in the community.

Deaths

New deaths reported on Dec. 6: 4 Age: Between 81 and 97. All had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 763

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 142 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 6 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 47 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 48.0 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 87 per cent Received at least one dose: 87 per cent Received booster shot: 28 per cent Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 96 per cent

Cluster under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring one large cluster with new cases, which has already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Updating of Covid-19 statistics on MOH website

MOH also shared that it will stop issuing daily press releases on infection statistics from Dec. 7, 2021, as the "current wave of Delta infections subsides".

The same infection statistics will continue to be updated on the MOH website on a daily basis.

The public can access information on the local Covid-19 situation, including hospital capacity, status of Covid-19 patients, vaccination progress and number of Covid-19 cases, on the MOH website here.

MOH highlighted that one of the statistics being monitored is the week-on-week infection growth ratio, which needs to continue to be below 1 before any restrictions are eased.

"As the present wave subsides and infection numbers start to stabilise, we can expect the ratio to trend towards 1."

MOH shared that it will continue to update the public on significant developments, including information on the Omicron variant, through regular media statements.

Follow and listen to our podcast here