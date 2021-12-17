The number of controversies surrounding Miss Universe 2021 has ensured press coverage and gotten people talking about the pageant following its absence in 2020 -- and wondering out loud if they were injected into proceedings on purpose this year.

Because here's another controversy, this time plaguing Miss Japan.

Miss Japan national costume faux pas

The Japanese contestant, Juri Watanabe, 26, strutted onstage for the national costume segment on Dec. 10.

Miss Universe Japan 2021 costume slammed: Kimono worn by dead people, tattoo on chest, fortune cats https://t.co/JjV1ZYBJNm pic.twitter.com/9fuLnttLUJ — Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) December 17, 2021

Watanabe's outfit, at first glance, appeared avant-garde, as she sashayed down the aisle like the consummate professional she is.

But upon closer inspection, many Japanese called it out as an “insult” to Japanese culture.

The costume, when scrutinised, clearly relied on age-old stereotypes.

It displayed offensive taboos to the world, but passed them off as a nod to Japanese people and culture.

Announcing Miss Japan's arrival on stage, the voiceover said "Juri is celebrating the incredible Japanese Harajuku fashion culture with this costume".

All parts of costume slammed

The most amazing part is that the Japanese took issue with not just one aspect of the costume, but the entirety of it.

This was due to how the kitschy costume was with different elements slapped together.

Fortune cats

The beckoning fortune cat figurine balanced in the palm of each hand is not even representative of Japan, given the multitude of other more recognisable Japanese symbols and the fact that the fortune cat has been diffused throughout Asia.

Sailor Moon look

The Sailor Moon-inspired cosplay aesthetic tried to summon the “Cool Japan” spirit, but it is more part of urban myth-making popularised in movies, and does not convey the traditional and more conservative elements of Japanese culture.

Tattoo on chest

Worst of all was the bizarre “日本” kanji words scrawled on Juri's chest as if it was a tattoo, a taboo given how Japan is tattoo-averse owing to its close association with organised crime.

Japan flags

The costume's sleeves were also flanked by a pair of Japanese flags, which harkens back to Japan's unsavoury imperialistic past.

Imperial Family crest

To cement the distaste, the chrysanthemum crest of the Imperial Family is seen on Juri's belt.

Kimono worn by the dead

To top it off, the kimono was folded over the chest right over left, which is utilised only when the kimono is worn by dead people.

Miss Japan costume a nod to Eurovision 2018 contestant

During the costume segment, the voiceover provided some context on Miss Japan's costume.

He said Juri's costume is a salute to the kimono costume worn by Israeli pop star and Eurovision song contest winner Netta in 2018.

However, Netta's kimono-inspired outfit looked very different.

Designer is an Israeli, not Japanese

Before even appearing on the international stage, the Miss Japan costume was already drawing flak online after a preview of it was provided.

It was announced in a Dec. 2 tweet, one week before the show, that the Miss Japan costume was designed by Israeli designer Aviad Arik Herman to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Israel.

The Embassy of Israel in Japan posted the photos of the costume.

日本イスラエル国交樹立70周年を記念し、イスラエル人デザイナーのアビアド・ヘルマン氏がデザイン。



歓迎とお祝いの気持ちを込め、原宿ファッションと着物を融合させたというピンクベースの衣装には、きらびやかなスパンコールがちりばめられ、袖部分には日本国旗があしらわれています。

📸OR DANON pic.twitter.com/IYuWSvoFJv — イスラエル大使館 Israel in Japan (@IsraelinJapan) December 2, 2021

Clarifications by Embassy of Israel in Japan

The Embassy of Israel in Japan subsequently posted a clarification following the backlash that it did not have a hand in coming up with the costume's design.

The embassy also said in four tweets in Japanese that the costume was approved by the Japanese organisers of Miss Universe Japan.

But some retorted that the Japanese were too polite to correct the errors by informing a foreigner about them.

Background

The 70th Miss Universe pageant was held at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.

A total of 80 contestants from around the world were vying to take home the title, which was won by Miss India.

The number of participants was reduced due to the ongoing pandemic.

