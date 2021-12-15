Back

Host Steve Harvey slammed for asking Miss India to meow on stage during Miss Universe 2021 segment

Nailing the catwalk and the cat talk.

Zi Shan Kow | December 15, 2021, 10:54 AM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

While contestants had a chance to talk about their accomplishments and work, Miss Universe host Steve Harvey instead posed a quirky question to Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, on Dec. 13.

This was before Sandhu was eventually crowned Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel that night, bringing the title back to India for the third time after 21 years.

Prompted to meow

"I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations," Harvey said when it came to Sandhu's turn.

While Sandhu appeared stunned, Harvey looked at his cue cards and said, "Yeah, they got that question, let's hear your best one."

The 21-year-old actress and advocate for women's empowerment took the question in her stride:

"Oh my god, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on world stage. Uh, but I have to do this, I have no other option. I love cats, I love animals, I would love to make a cat. Brace yourselves, everyone."

Sandhu put her hands up like a cat and meow-ed several times.

With the microphone still on her, she said that she realised "we should never compromise on our hobbies, because that can lead to your dream career".

Not all for question

While some thought the question was funny, some found it bizarre, and others felt it was simply disrespectful and embarrassing for the organisers to ask her to do that.

Handled question with class

Sandhu later told Insider that she didn't agree with the criticism Harvey received for asking the question.

"I think everybody was in the moment and everyone enjoyed it, and that's what really matters at the end of the day," said Sandhu.

"I'm happy I was asked a fun question because, at the end of the day, it definitely gets so serious."

She added that she felt more comfortable after the question, saying that everyone was asked something related to their life, and everyone had different stories to tell.

"I thought, 'This is my time to shine and my time to showcase one of my great talents, and why not? We're all here to embrace ourselves.'"

In their final statement on stage, contestants were asked to give advice to young women dealing with the pressures they faced today.

Sandhu reminded women to "stop comparing yourselves with others", and "speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own".

"I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today," she added.

Harvey blunders again

American presenter and recurring Miss Universe host Harvey had infamously crowned the wrong contestant in 2015 as Miss Universe that year at the tail end of the pageant.

And again in 2019, he caused some confusion on who won the best national costume.

This time, after announcing the second runner-up to be Miss South Africa, Harvey misspoke while addressing the final two contestants, Miss India and Miss Paraguay, reported Yahoo News.

"Congratulations, Portugal," he said, before realising his mistake.

He passed the blame to the teleprompter, saying that "they had Portugal on the damn sign".

"They're trying to get me again, but I'm not going for it this year," he said after correcting himself, "don't try to blame this on me this year."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by Miss Universe/Twitter and Fox News.

S'porean woman admits to buying restricted properties for 3 Chinese nationals

The prosecution is seeking a month's jail for her.

December 15, 2021, 04:00 PM

Photo of adorable piglet taken in Germany wins the hearts of nature lovers in S’pore

Big head smol body.

December 15, 2021, 03:58 PM

Pfizer says Covid-19 pill is near 90% effective in protecting against hospitalisation & death

Game-changer.

December 15, 2021, 03:48 PM

Plaza Singapura new takeaway stall offers Japanese rice sandwiches from S$4.60

The rice sandwich is trending in Japan.

December 15, 2021, 03:42 PM

3 points where Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim & Faisal Manap disagreed with Raeesah Khan's testimony

Points of contention.

December 15, 2021, 03:26 PM

S'pore man says he'll show NRIC in video call, gives overseas scammer middle finger instead

Scammer laughed along because he probably had a long day getting the usual responses.

December 15, 2021, 02:49 PM

South Korea, North Korea, US & China agree 'in principle' to end Korean War

Moon believes that the formal declaration would spur stalled discussions with North Korea on its nuclear weapons programme.

December 15, 2021, 02:36 PM

Violet Oon S'pore & Gram Café among 22 F&B outlets ordered to close for Covid-19 breaches

The particulars of 40 individuals were also taken recently for gathering at parks and beaches in groups larger than the permitted size.

December 15, 2021, 01:58 PM

Alexandra brownfield site to be redeveloped to HDB estate with 1,500 flats

To meet strong public housing demands.

December 15, 2021, 01:25 PM

Booster shots needed for 'fully vaccinated' status under new policy to be announced: Ong Ye Kung

Two doses are not enough as protection against Covid-19 and its variants wanes over time.

December 15, 2021, 01:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.