The Marmalade Pantry opens quick-casual outlet in Bugis with afternoon tea set

They have both savoury and sweet waffles.

Fasiha Nazren | December 08, 2021, 04:00 PM

Local bistro The Marmalade Pantry has opened its second casual quick-service offshoot, The Marmalade Pantry Petite, at BHG in Bugis Junction.

The first outlet opened at Singapore Management University  (SMU) in September 2021.

Second outlet in Bugis

The outlet in Bugis is a 35-seater restaurant within the department store, and comes with new and exclusive menu additions.

Photo from The Marmalade Pantry Petite.

The extensive menu includes drinks like milkshakes and cocktails, as well as teatime offerings of waffles and scones.

Prices range from S$3 to S$68.

Sweet and savoury

New offerings include its selection of tarts.

There are four tart flavours to look forward to: Passionfruit Meringue, Chocolate Ruby, Lychee Rose, and Pecan.

From left to right: Passionfruit Meringue, Chocolate Ruby, Lychee Rose, Pecan. Photo from The Marmalade Pantry Petite.

The tarts are baked fresh daily and cost S$8.50 each.

The Belgian-style waffles are also a new addition to the outlet.

There are six different types of waffles to choose from, at S$10.90 each.

Those who are looking for a savoury meal can opt for the Korean Spicy Chicken.

Photo from The Marmalade Pantry Petite.

There's also the more conventional Strawberries & Cream.

Photo from The Marmalade Pantry Petite.

And those who like both savoury and sweet can get the Maple & Bacon.

Photo from The Marmalade Pantry Petite.

One can also get new signatures including salads and sandwiches.

There are two salad options to choose from:

Chilli Lime Prawn with Fusilli (S$12)

Photo from The Marmalade Pantry Petite.

Quinoa Chicken (S$12)

Photo from The Marmalade Pantry Petite.

Meanwhile, there are four sandwiches to choose from, including:

Ham & Cheese Multigrain Toast (S$9.90)

Photo from The Marmalade Pantry Petite.

Truffle Egg Mayo Croissant (S$9.90)

Photo from The Marmalade Pantry Petite.

The Marmalade Pantry Petite also offers an afternoon tea set for two that costs S$54.

Photo from The Marmalade Pantry Petite.

The set includes:

  • Chicken cranberry sandwiches

  • Truffle egg mayo sandwiches

  • Prawn crostini

  • Korean spicy chicken mini burgers

  • Plain and raisin buttermilk scones

  • Petit cupcakes

  • Taro and raspberry swiss rolls

  • Two pots of tea

Alternatively, wash it all down with a selection of drinks like this Raspberry Lemonade (S$6.50).

Photo from The Marmalade Pantry Petite.

Or the Caramel Biscoff Milkshake (S$8.50).

Photo from The Marmalade Pantry Petite.

There's also flavoured lattes and a selection of wine.

Prices on the menu are subject to seven per cent goods and services tax.

The Marmalade Pantry Petite

Address: BHG Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street #01-35 Singapore 188021

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top image from The Marmalade Pantry Petite.

