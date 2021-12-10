Back

Marks & Spencer at Raffles City closing down on Dec. 31, up to 70% off at moving out sale

After 35 years.

Fasiha Nazren | December 10, 2021, 02:31 PM

On Nov. 18, 2021, Marks & Spencer (M&S) announced on Facebook that its last day of operations at Raffles City will be on Dec. 31, 2021.

The outlet will have a moving out sale offering of up to 70 per cent off.

Located on the second floor of the mall, the outlet has been at Raffles City for the past 35 years.

Revived shortly in 2020

Sometime last year, the British retail company similarly announced it was closing its Raffles City outlet on Dec. 31, 2020.

However, in a report by Straits Times from Jan. 2021, the outlet was seen still up and running.

A spokesman from M&S apparently said that through its "long-term partnership with CapitaLand", the brand is "delighted" to continue serving customers at the Raffles City outlet.

M&S has nine other outlets in Singapore: Wheelock Place, Paragon, Plaza Singapura, Parkway Parade, VivoCity, One Raffles Place, [email protected], Jewel Changi Airport, Waterway Point and Marina Square.

Top image from Google Maps and screenshot from Marks & Spencer's Facebook page.

