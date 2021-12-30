McDonald's S'pore now selling peri peri shaker fries tossed with paprika, parsley flakes, herbs & spices

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
New year, new item from McDonald's.
The fast-food chain has launched the Peri Peri Flavoured McShaker Fries, which features their fries tossed in a blend of paprika, parsley flakes, and other herbs and spices.
McCustomers are supposed to taste a combination of spice and "citrusy undertones."
The item is available from S$3.50 a la carte, or as an add-on to any Extra Value Meal for S$0.80.
They're recommending it with the McSpicy, so if you know someone in need of a new orifice, you know what to do.
Get the duo in a meal with coke from S$8.50.
