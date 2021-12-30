Back

McDonald's S'pore now selling peri peri shaker fries tossed with paprika, parsley flakes, herbs & spices

Shake it.

Mandy How | December 30, 2021, 11:00 AM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

New year, new item from McDonald's.

The fast-food chain has launched the Peri Peri Flavoured McShaker Fries, which features their fries tossed in a blend of paprika, parsley flakes, and other herbs and spices.

McCustomers are supposed to taste a combination of spice and "citrusy undertones."

The item is available from S$3.50 a la carte, or as an add-on to any Extra Value Meal for S$0.80.

They're recommending it with the McSpicy, so if you know someone in need of a new orifice, you know what to do.

Get the duo in a meal with coke from S$8.50.

Image via McDonald's Singapore

Image via McDonald's Singapore

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of this rather short article. This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via McDonald's Singapore

Lawrence Wong to deliver 2022 Budget Statement on Feb. 18

Wong's first main Budget Statement.

December 30, 2021, 10:27 AM

Travellers entering S'pore only allowed to bring up to 20 Covid-19 self-test kits each

Self-test kits that are not evaluated for quality and efficacy can compromise public health.

December 30, 2021, 02:21 AM

S'pore & China ink highest number of MOUs in recent years as sign of 'strong' bilateral relations

Singapore hopes to deepen its collaboration with China.

December 29, 2021, 11:42 PM

Thailand beats Indonesia 4-0 in 1st leg of AFF Suzuki Cup finals

4-0.

December 29, 2021, 11:25 PM

341 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 170 are Omicron cases

The weekly infection growth rate is 0.71.

December 29, 2021, 11:01 PM

Vivian Hsu says she still cries inexplicably even though the 'misunderstanding' has been resolved

She asked fans to 'give her some time to recuperate'.

December 29, 2021, 07:55 PM

Apple beat other brands to become top smartphone brand in China in October 2021

Filling the premium gap left by Huawei's decline.

December 29, 2021, 06:44 PM

Public can visit panda cub Lè Lè at new nursery in River Wonders from Dec. 30

Do note that viewing periods may be adjusted according to Jia Jia and Lè Lè's level of comfort.

December 29, 2021, 06:42 PM

M'sia govt to decide on abolishing death penalty before end-2022

The study will also assess if rehabilitation of convicts would be the better option.

December 29, 2021, 05:58 PM

First panda cub in S'pore is called Lè Lè

Lè comes from the old Chinese term 'Shi Le Po' (石叻坡), which refers to Singapore.

December 29, 2021, 05:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.