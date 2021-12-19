Long queues to enter MacRitchie TreeTop Walk on weekend after reopening

Long queues of people waiting to enter the TreeTop Walk were spotted in the nature reserve on the weekend following its reopening.

The HSBC TreeTop Walk at MacRitchie Reservoir recently reopened on Dec. 15. The 250m-long bridge was closed for over a year since October 2020 for maintenance works.

45-minute waiting time

Photos shared to Facebook, including the Singapore Hikers Facebook group, showed a queue to enter the TreeTop walk.

In the photos, people were seen adhering to the safe distancing floor markings and the queue appeared orderly.

Some said the waiting time was around 45 minutes.

A previous visitor to the TreeTop Walk highlighted that National Parks Board staff will be stationed on-site to manage the crowd.

Another Facebook user, Chen Lim, posted a photo of a similar sight.

Another visitor said that the wait in the morning was only around 10 minutes as it was "not crowded".

According to NParks data, the "recent trend" for Macritchie Reservoir Park is a "moderate" amount of visitors during Saturdays and Sundays during the late morning and evenings.

Meanwhile, data for the TreeTop Walk showed a "moderate" amount of visitors between 9am to 12pm, and fewer visitors in the afternoon.

Check crowd levels

The TreeTop Walk will be open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, and 8:30am to 5pm on weekends and public holidays, according to NParks' website.

To reduce queues and maintain safe distancing, NParks urges visitors to visit on weekdays or during off-peak hours such as between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

However, in the event of inclement weather, the bridge will be closed for safety reasons.

Those who plan to visit MacRitchie Reservoir or any other green space, are also encouraged to check crowd levels before heading out.

This can be done so by checking NParks' useful real-time map to show the magnitude of the crowds at various green spaces.

Top photo from Andrew Angkasa / FB and Jason Itchi / FB