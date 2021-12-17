MacRitchie TreeTop Walk open to public after year-long closure

The MacRitchie TreeTop Walk is now open to the public after a long closure.

The 250m-long walkway was previously closed in October 2020 for maintenance work.

It was initially expected to open again in May 2021, but its reopening was delayed.

Reopened

The TreeTop Walk quietly reopened on Dec. 15, according to one hiker, Andrew Kam, at MacRitchie Reservoir who spoke to staff from the National Parks Board (NParks).

Other hikers have also shared photos of their trip there.

The TreeTop Walk connects the two highest points, Bukit Peirce and Bukit Kalang, in MacRitchie and offers a bird's eye view of the community of plants and animals that live in the forest canopy.

The highest point of the bridge is 25m.

The walkway will be open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, and 8:30am to 5pm on weekends and public holidays, according to NParks' website.

Kam shared that the last entry takes place at 4:45pm, and the gate will be locked after.

However, the TreeTop Walk will still be closed in the event of inclement weather for safety reasons.

Check crowd level before visiting

In order to reduce queues and maintain safe distancing, NParks urges visitors to visit on weekdays or during off-peak hours such as between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

NParks staff are also present on-site to monitor the flow of traffic and ensure visitors wear their masks, Kam claimed in his post.

Those who plan to visit MacRitchie Reservoir, or any other green space, are also encouraged to check crowd levels before heading out.

This can be done so by checking NParks' useful real-time map to show the magnitude of the crowds at various green spaces.

Top photo from Andrew Kam / FB