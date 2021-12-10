Lawyer Lee Suet Fern, wife of Lee Hsien Yang, visits Chee Soon Juan's restaurant

Lee Suet Fern, lawyer and wife of Lee Hsien Yang, recently visited Orange & Teal, the restaurant operated by Chee Soon Juan.

Chee, the leader of the Singapore Democratic Party, shared on Facebook on Dec. 10 that Lee dropped by "the other day" for lunch.

Lee also left a gift, napkins in orange and teal colours, and a handwritten, signed note.

Chee's post included a picture of the note, which read:

"These napkins were inspired by your lovely new restaurant. I hope you and your family enjoy them."

Chee said, "Thank you, Mrs Lee, for your very thoughtful gesture, we love it. It was a pleasure hosting you at Orange & Teal and we look forward to seeing you again."

You can see the post below:

PM Lee's sister-in-law

Lee's husband is the brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Back in November, Lee was suspended for 15 months over the handling of the last will of the late Lee Kuan Yew.

The Court of Three Judges, which comprises Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Judge of Appeal Judith Prakash and Justice Woo Bih Li, stated that Lee had been found guilty of misconduct unbefitting an advocate and solicitor.

In a Facebook post after the judgement was released, Lee Hsien Yang said that his wife "disagrees with the decision."

Top image from Chee Soon Juan's Facebook page.

