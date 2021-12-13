French-style brunch at cafe modelled after Parisian apartment in Sentosa

Singapore has no shortage of brunch places, but you might just find yourself travelling to Sentosa for this.

Located at the Mess Hall opposite The Barracks Hotel, Le Faubourg is a French cafe/restaurant that offers a "Parisian atmosphere" to go along with its cuisine.

It sounded a little intimidating to us at first, but we found most of the wait staff really hospitable over two visits (we returned, it's a good sign).

A living room in Paris

How a cafe looks apparently matters as much as how its food looks, and Le Faubourg is done up to look like the living room of an apartment in Paris.

Outdoor seating gets you a bigger dose of the sun.

Brunch, lunch, and afternoon tea

The cafe does brunch, lunch, and afternoon tea, but not dinner, as it closes at 6pm.

Even so, you'll get a wide selection of items, including all-day breakfast, salads, grilled cheese sandwiches, French-style pizzas, as well as crepes in both sweet and savoury flavours.

Alcohol is available as well.

Prices are a little steeper than your average cafe, but that's not unexpected, considering its location and positioning.

We got the breakfast sets for S$25++ each.

The Londonien consists of:

Scrambled eggs on toast (choice of avocado/chorizo /ham/smoked salmon)

Served with sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes and salad

Fresh orange juice

Hot drink

Very small portions for this though. Definitely not enough for those with larger appetites.

The Bistro set, on the other hand, comes with:

Croque Monsieur (grilled Paris ham & cheese sandwich)

Salad

Fresh orange juice

Hot drink

For variety, there are brunch sets for two at S$68++.

We ordered the Tartiflette (S$24++) too, a dish of potato gratin with Reblochon cheese, onions and bacon.

Tasty but "heavy" dish, probably better for sharing.

And the dessert crepes were 10/10.

You can view the full menu here.

Le Faubourg

Address: 2 Gunner Lane #01-02 Mess Hall Block 17, Singapore 099567 (opposite The Barracks Hotel)

Opening Hours: 9am to 6pm, daily

Related story

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image by Mandy How