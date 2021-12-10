Back

Ex-Keong Saik Bakery chef opening Lavender cafe with bo bo cha cha croissant & cruffins

The only kind of flakiness we need in life.

Karen Lui | December 10, 2021, 11:21 AM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A new artisanal bakery-cafe will be opening near the Jalan Besar Sports Centre on Dec. 11.

Just a short five-minute walk from Bendemeer MRT station, La Levain is co-founded by executive chef Wythe Ng who formerly helmed Keong Saik Bakery and Bakery Brera and has 18 years of experience.

Photo from La Levain.

Having a penchant for "marrying global influences and local fusion in his French classics", his signature bakes include Kouign Amann, Pain Au Chocolat, Burnt Cheese Croissant, Bo Bo Cha Cha Croissant, Hojicha Mochi Croissant, and cruffins.

Here is what the quaint cafe looks like:

Photo from La Levain.

Photo from La Levain.

Bo bo cha cha croissant and other bakes

Suitable for vegetarians, the Bo Bo Cha Cha Croissant (S$6.50) is made with 'bo bo cha cha' sweet potato, yam and coconut mochi.

Photo from La Levain.

And then there's the Brown Sugar Kouign Amann with Himalayan Sea Salt (S$4.80).

Photo from La Levain.

Available in five flavours, the cruffins are priced between S$4.60 to S$5.20 each.

Pistachio salted caramel (S$4.80). Photo from La Levain.

Citrus (S$4.60). Photo from La Levain.

Matcha (S$4.80). Photo from La Levain.

If you'd like to try a variety of their pastries, consider picking up the La Levain Signatures Box ($38 for eight items) or the La Levain Classics Box (S$32.80 for six items).

Signatures Box. Photo by La Levain's website.

The Signatures Box consists of must-try items such as the Bo Bo Cha Cha Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Kouign Amann, Banana Danish, Mushroom Onion with Gruyere Cheese Danish, Four Cheeses and Ham Croissant, Pistachio Salted Caramel Cruffin and English Cranberry & Raisin Scone.

The Classics Box contains the French Butter Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Brown Sugar Kouign Amann with Himalayan Sea Salt, Hojicha Mochi Croissant, Speculoos Cruffin and Burnt Cheese Croissant.

Classics Box. Photo by La Levain's website.

The cafe also serves brunch from 8:30am to 2pm, including dishes such as Gruyere Cheese and Ham Croissant (S$14) and Big Breakfast (S19.80).

Click here to access the full menu.

Besides dining-in and take aways, you can order online via their website and have them delivered to your home or opt for store pick-up between 10:30am to 4:30pm from Tuesday to Friday.

Facade and interior

The cafe's interior adheres to a minimalist style with wooden furnishings.

It also has a show kitchen for customers to watch the artisanal bakes being made.

The seating capacity of the bakery is 28.

La Levain

Address: 23 Hamilton Road Singapore 209193

Opening hours:

  • 8:30am to 6:30pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

  • Closed on Monday.

Top images courtesy of La Levain.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Man bitten 26 times by otters at S'pore Botanic Gardens says no to culling

He explained that he wishes to raise awareness of this incident so that the authorities can take greater action to prevent such incidents from happening again.

December 10, 2021, 01:05 PM

McDonald's S'pore switches to strawless lids for all cold beverage paper cups

This is their last straw.

December 10, 2021, 01:01 PM

Lawyer Lee Suet Fern, wife of Lee Hsien Yang, visits Chee Soon Juan's restaurant

Another visitor.

December 10, 2021, 12:33 PM

German court rules that man who fell while walking from bed to home office suffered 'workplace accident'

He usually starts work immediately after waking up, which had some relevance to his claim.

December 10, 2021, 12:21 PM

I had to babysit my niece & found 8 fun activities for kids in S’pore

Take note, parents.

December 10, 2021, 11:56 AM

Msian-style fishball noodles with black sauce, shallot oil & handmade fishballs available at AMK

It may be sold out before the lunch hour.

December 10, 2021, 11:54 AM

S'porean actress Cynthia Koh somehow makes it to Greek TV for her outfit

How the news travels.

December 10, 2021, 11:52 AM

S$4.90 HSA-approved ART kits now available in S'pore

Under S$5 now.

December 10, 2021, 11:43 AM

Hong Kong food safety council recalls 6 Godiva ice cream flavours over banned 'pesticide' substance

The EU had previously deemed there is "no safe level" of consumption of the chemical – ethylene oxide.

December 10, 2021, 11:39 AM

Airport frontline worker, 24, could be S'pore's first local case of Omicron variant

MOH is conducting aggressive contact tracing to ringfence the cases.

December 10, 2021, 12:49 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.