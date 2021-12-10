Ex-Keong Saik Bakery chef opening Lavender cafe with bo bo cha cha croissant & cruffins

A new artisanal bakery-cafe will be opening near the Jalan Besar Sports Centre on Dec. 11.

Just a short five-minute walk from Bendemeer MRT station, La Levain is co-founded by executive chef Wythe Ng who formerly helmed Keong Saik Bakery and Bakery Brera and has 18 years of experience.

Having a penchant for "marrying global influences and local fusion in his French classics", his signature bakes include Kouign Amann, Pain Au Chocolat, Burnt Cheese Croissant, Bo Bo Cha Cha Croissant, Hojicha Mochi Croissant, and cruffins.

Here is what the quaint cafe looks like:

Bo bo cha cha croissant and other bakes

Suitable for vegetarians, the Bo Bo Cha Cha Croissant (S$6.50) is made with 'bo bo cha cha' sweet potato, yam and coconut mochi.

And then there's the Brown Sugar Kouign Amann with Himalayan Sea Salt (S$4.80).

Available in five flavours, the cruffins are priced between S$4.60 to S$5.20 each.

If you'd like to try a variety of their pastries, consider picking up the La Levain Signatures Box ($38 for eight items) or the La Levain Classics Box (S$32.80 for six items).

The Signatures Box consists of must-try items such as the Bo Bo Cha Cha Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Kouign Amann, Banana Danish, Mushroom Onion with Gruyere Cheese Danish, Four Cheeses and Ham Croissant, Pistachio Salted Caramel Cruffin and English Cranberry & Raisin Scone.

The Classics Box contains the French Butter Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Brown Sugar Kouign Amann with Himalayan Sea Salt, Hojicha Mochi Croissant, Speculoos Cruffin and Burnt Cheese Croissant.

The cafe also serves brunch from 8:30am to 2pm, including dishes such as Gruyere Cheese and Ham Croissant (S$14) and Big Breakfast (S19.80).

Click here to access the full menu.

Besides dining-in and take aways, you can order online via their website and have them delivered to your home or opt for store pick-up between 10:30am to 4:30pm from Tuesday to Friday.

Facade and interior

The cafe's interior adheres to a minimalist style with wooden furnishings.

It also has a show kitchen for customers to watch the artisanal bakes being made.

The seating capacity of the bakery is 28.

La Levain

Address: 23 Hamilton Road Singapore 209193

Opening hours:

8:30am to 6:30pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

Closed on Monday.

Top images courtesy of La Levain.