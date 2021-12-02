Back

No quarantine for travellers under Korea-S'pore VTL

Other inbound travellers from Dec. 3 will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

Mandy How | December 02, 2021, 07:09 PM

Fully vaccinated travellers from Singapore entering Korea via the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) will not have to undergo quarantine upon arrival, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Singapore announced on Dec. 2, 2021.

This is provided that they test negative for Covid-19 at Incheon Airport.

The update comes after South Korea imposed a 10-day quarantine for all arrivals from Dec. 3, regardless of their vaccination status.

The move arose from concerns over the Omicron variant, as five people in the country were reported with it on Dec. 1.

There was originally some uncertainty over the VTL, as the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) previously said that no decision has yet been made on whether VTL travellers will be subject to this mandatory quarantine rule.

The Korea-Singapore VTL was jointly launched on Nov. 15, 2021.

5,266 new Covid-19 cases were reported in South Korea on Dec. 2, as the country is seeing a surge in cases following the easing of restrictions.

Top image by Karen Lui

 

