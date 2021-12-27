KFC China releases Christmas-themed Hello Kitty bucket & train set, can be purchased online in S'pore

Hello Kitty fans have yet another merchandise to add to their collection.

KFC China has released a Hello Kitty bucket and toy train set for Christmas, which is also available for purchase on online.

Hello Kitty bucket

The bucket is pastel pink with a quintessential Hello Kitty red bow adorned with the letter "K" and a layer of snow along the rim.

The merch, big enough to fit a KFC bucket, can also come in handy for storing all your other knick-knacks.

The handle of the bucket is also adjustable for your convenience.

Playable Hello Kitty train set

The Hello Kitty train set is made up of three parts that are sold separately.

The first section features Hello Kitty as the conductor on a My Melody themed train.

The locomotive toy can be wound up, activating the train to move and play music while Hello Kitty waves her hands.

The middle section of the train has Hello Kitty and her best friend, My Melody, on a seesaw, which also moves up and down when the toy is wound up.

At the tail end of the train is a slot machine toy.

The candy cane acts as a lever that spins the reels and plays music.

When assembled, this is how the train looks:

Where to buy

While the Hello Kitty train set and bucket are not available in Singapore's KFC outlets, they can be found on Shopee.

The items are currently on sale, with individual items ranging from S$30 to S$40, and the complete train set at S$75.

There are also plenty of listings on Taobao, which ships directly from China.

Another Hello Kitty thing:

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image by 拾圆李美丽/Weibo.