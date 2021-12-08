Back

Ex-Mediacorp actor Jeff Wang, 45, changes his Chinese name from 'Wang Jian Fu' to 'Wang Zhen Fu'

His mother picked the name out for him.

Karen Lui | December 08, 2021, 04:35 PM

Former Mediacorp actor who is now an actor in Taiwan, Jeff Wang, has officially changed his Chinese name.

The 45-year-old shared a picture of his new identification card in an Instagram post on Dec. 7.

From "Wang Jian Fu" to "Wang Zhen Fu"

Wang introduces himself as "Wang Zhen Fu" in the post with hashtags that suggest that the new name was picked out by his mother.

His Chinese name used to be "Wang Jian Fu".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 王振復 Jeff Wang (@zaiwang107)

His fan club's Facebook page has also been amended to reflect the name change.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, Wang said he changed his name in hopes that his endeavours in showbiz and the food and beverage (F&B) industry would be much more smooth sailing.

His mother had chosen the name from a few names that were suggested by a numerologist.

Upon learning that Wang had the intention to change his name, his mother was open to the idea as she also wanted the best for him.

The Taiwanese actor is shooting two dramas at the moment. One of them is long form television series "Youngsters on Fire" that is set to premiere on Dec. 15 and the other is another long form television series "Life is Beautiful" that is slated to premiere in 2022.

Earlier, he made a guest appearance in "World of Tales", which is planned for release in 2022.

F&B ventures

PS Sake Bar, which Wang opened in December 2020 in Taipei, was initially affected by the pandemic.

However, business is gradually improving now, he said.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 王振復 Jeff Wang (@zaiwang107)

Wang also invests in a hand-shaken beverage brand,Boss Tea, which will be opening two new shops this week.

Despite the numerous hand-shaken beverage brands in Taiwan, he notes that the market is large and offers business opportunities.

He also does not rule out the possibility of opening a shop in Singapore in the future.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 王振復 Jeff Wang (@zaiwang107)

Top images via Jeff Wang's Instagram page.

