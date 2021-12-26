Back

Indonesian captain mocks S'pore's Faris Ramli for missing penalty in AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals

Not cool, bro.

Syahindah Ishak | December 26, 2021, 02:03 AM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup between Singapore and Indonesia was one of the most dramatic matches featuring the Lions in years.

The match ended with a 4-2 victory for Indonesia.

Penalty for Singapore on the 90th minute

One of Singapore's best chances was in stoppage time as the referee awarded a penalty to the Lions.

The score was tied 2-2 at that point.

Lions winger Faris Ramli stood near the penalty spot with the ball in his hands, preparing to give his side the goal they needed to go through to the finals.

As Faris took his position in the penalty box, nearly 10,000 spectators in the National Stadium held their breath.

Seconds after, the referee blew his whistle.

Faris took a shot, aiming for the bottom right corner but his penalty was denied by Indonesian keeper Nadeo Winata.

Mocked by Indonesian captain

Following the miss, Faris held his head in his hands in clear disappointment.

His dismay was exacerbated when Indonesian captain Asnawi Mangkualam knelt in front of him and said what some claim to be: "Thank you."

Asnawi was immediately dragged away by Lions midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman.

The match subsequently went into extra time, with Indonesia scoring two more goals to seal their victory over the Lions.

You can watch the match highlights here:

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image from AFF Suzuki Cup/Twitter.

S'pore down to 8 men loses 2-4 to Indonesia in extra time of AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals 2nd leg

The Lions fought hard till the very end.

December 26, 2021, 01:27 AM

Omicron cluster detected with 10 cases linked to The Vinyl Bar at River Valley Road

All 10 cases are fully vaccinated and have mild or no symptoms.

December 25, 2021, 08:51 PM

Body of 68-year-old man found in waters off Marina Bay

He was pronounced dead at scene.

December 25, 2021, 08:11 PM

6-year-old S'pore boy dresses as Santa Claus & distributes goodie bags to migrant workers & others in Redhill area

Last year, he rasied S$740 for the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped.

December 25, 2021, 07:50 PM

Stairwell of Canberra Link's HDB block lights up in rainbow colours on night of Christmas Eve

A colourful Christmas.

December 25, 2021, 07:20 PM

SBS Transit bus crashes into tree along TPE, 6 taken to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 25, 2021, 06:31 PM

Collin's Grille apologises for Christmas Eve fiasco with customers across S'pore waiting for hours

Long queues and short tempers.

December 25, 2021, 06:06 PM

Footage of 2 cars speeding allegedly linked to Tampines collision on Dec. 23, 2021

They were speeding near the scene of the incident.

December 25, 2021, 03:22 PM

Adidas S'pore launches 1st brand centre along Orchard Road with 3 floors & Singapore-inspired elements

One more place to stop by during your shopping spree.

December 25, 2021, 12:31 PM

No Covid-19 deaths in S'pore reported on Dec. 24, 1st time in over 3 months

On Christmas Eve.

December 25, 2021, 11:37 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.