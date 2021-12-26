Indonesian captain mocks S'pore's Faris Ramli for missing penalty in AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals

The second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup between Singapore and Indonesia was one of the most dramatic matches featuring the Lions in years.

The match ended with a 4-2 victory for Indonesia.

Penalty for Singapore on the 90th minute

One of Singapore's best chances was in stoppage time as the referee awarded a penalty to the Lions.

The score was tied 2-2 at that point.

Lions winger Faris Ramli stood near the penalty spot with the ball in his hands, preparing to give his side the goal they needed to go through to the finals.

As Faris took his position in the penalty box, nearly 10,000 spectators in the National Stadium held their breath.

Seconds after, the referee blew his whistle.

Faris took a shot, aiming for the bottom right corner but his penalty was denied by Indonesian keeper Nadeo Winata.

Mocked by Indonesian captain

Following the miss, Faris held his head in his hands in clear disappointment.

His dismay was exacerbated when Indonesian captain Asnawi Mangkualam knelt in front of him and said what some claim to be: "Thank you."

Asnawi was immediately dragged away by Lions midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman.

The match subsequently went into extra time, with Indonesia scoring two more goals to seal their victory over the Lions.

