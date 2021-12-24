Back

i12 Katong finally reopens on Dec. 23, 2021 with 25 tenants, including Golden Village

With Christmas lights for the festive season.

Lean Jinghui | December 24, 2021, 12:11 PM

i12 Katong is finally open again.

The mall, which reopened on Dec. 23, will continue to reopen progressively leading up to its grand opening in March 2022, according to a press release by owner Keppel Land.

About 25 tenants for a start

The revamped mall now comprises six floors of retail and lifestyle shops, and two basement levels of a car park.

Located along East Coast Road, it had previously been closed since early 2020, for major renovation works.

According to a Facebook post by i12 Katong on Dec. 22, approximately 25 stores are now open, with more "opening soon".

Outlets that are open include Golden Village, Wine Connection, Signature KOI, Malaysia Boleh, Ippudo Ramen, and Lululemon.

Directory of i12 Katong as of Dec. 23, 2021. Via @Joochiatnc1 Instagram
In total, about 180 stores are expected to open by March 2022, including returning anchor tenants like Cold Storage's CS Fresh and United World Preschool.

Other highly anticipated new tenants include climbing gym Climb Asia, PS Café, and Guzman Y Gomez.

Residents visit on opening day

Opening day appeared to attract a sizeable crowd, although less than 20 per cent of the shops were open.

Via @joochiatnc1 Instagram

Via @david_tribes Instagram

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yinkai Law (Vince) (@drv1n23)

Christmas lights also decorated the newly refurbished mall for the upcoming festive season.

Via @ramondo8 Instagram

Via @joochiatnc1 Instagram

The revamped i12 Katong includes features such as electric vehicle chargers in the car park, and a food "digester" to break down food waste into compost or liquid waste.

i12 Katong will also have a 5G-enabled network, in collaboration with telecommunications company M1.

Top images via @drv1n23 Instagram and @david_tribes Instagram 

