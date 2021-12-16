Back

Festive afternoon tea set at Gardens by the Bay cafe includes free entry into Flower Dome

Entry into the Flower Dome typically costs $12 for an adult.

Karen Lui | December 16, 2021, 03:45 PM

Other than the annual Christmas Wonderland, another less sweaty activity at Gardens by the Bay would be an afternoon tea session at Hortus cafe in the Flower Dome.

The festive set is available from now until Dec. 30, 2021.

Reservations include a complimentary buggy service from the Gardens by the Bay entrance and complimentary access to the Flower Dome.

Afternoon tea set

Photo by Hortus.

The cafe, which specialises in Mediterranean fare, serves their afternoon tea between 3pm to 5pm, from Wednesdays to Sundays.

Each set comprises five sweets, five savouries, and a side of Devonshire scones.

Some highlights include:

  • Gingerbread buttercream macarons

  • Quince and frangipane mont blanc

  • Chocolate peppermint choux

  • Confit tomato tarts

  • Turkey ham sandwiches with gruyere and cranberry chutney

There is also an option to have a vegetarian savoury set instead of the regular one.

Photo by Hortus.

Each set costs S$55++ per person with a choice of tea or coffee.

If you're feeling extra festive and celebratory, you might want to clink glasses with some Prosecco (+S$18/S$90) or other alcoholic beverages of your choice.

Bookings can be made online via their website or by calling 6702 0158.

Check out the full menu here:

Image by Hortus.

Dining in the dome

The cafe is housed in the Flower Dome itself, which has air conditioning.

This means that you can enjoy a garden-themed dining experience under natural sunlight, but without any potential unpleasantries due to the humidity or rain.

Photo by Hortus.

Don't forget to allow yourself some time before or after your meal to take a stroll around the Flower Dome for free to bask in the Christmas spirit.

Admission tickets into the Flower Dome typically cost S$12 for a Singapore Resident.

Inspired by traditional confectionery of Nordic countries, the current Ponsietta Wishes display at the Flower Dome includes an eight-metre tall cupcake Ferris wheel, giant candy canes, and an apple Christmas carriage.

Photo by Hortus.

Photo by Hortus.

Hortus

Photo by Hortus.

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, #01-09, Level 2 Flower Dome, Singapore 018953

Opening Hours:

Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 9pm.

Closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Afternoon Tea Timing:

Wednesdays to Sundays, 3pm to 5 pm, now till 30 December

Top photos by Hortus.

