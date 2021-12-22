Weekend flea market in Woodlands has second hand items for S$2-S$30

Those looking for somewhere to jalan jalan can check out a nondescript flea market in the north of Singapore.

According to Facebook user Nurul Aryenti, she had stumbled upon the flea market – Market Gaia Guni – on Saturday, Dec. 18.

It is located at Woodlands Industrial Park, and operates on weekends and public holidays only.

Elderly vendors

A signboard at the entrance to the flea market, scribbled in black and red marker, indicates that some of the original Sungei Road Market vendors currently sell their wares at Market Gaia Guni.

For the uninitiated, Sungei Road Market was the oldest flea market in Singapore, before it closed down in 2017 to make way for public housing.

According to Nurul, most of the vendors at the flea market comprise the elderly.

Speaking to some of them, Nurul wrote that they shared that their rental fees were at about S$200 per month, for not-very-much of stall space.

"I then thought to myself..how do they even earn just by selling S$2-S$30 items whilst having to pay S$200 every month...at a place with no crowd?

Different items every day

Most of the items are secondhand, but the odd "brand new" item can also be picked up.

Items include a paraphernalia of home appliances, bags, makeup, and even musical instruments.

According to Nurul, all the items are priced very affordably, and range from S$2 to S$30. Only cash is accepted.

She added that the beauty of the flea market is that "different items" are sold every day, making it fun for visitors to explore the place for themselves.

She also urged members of the public who intend to head down to "be nice" to vendors, and refrain from haggling for discounts.

She wrote: "They're already selling them so cheap....let's just show them our love and support, shall we? P.S. Bring along a power bank in case you need to try out their items there. Power supply is extremely limited there. "

Details

Address: Market Gaia Guni, 200 Woodlands Industrial Park E7 (Behind Sheng Shiong), Singapore 757177

Opening hours: Saturday, Sunday and public holidays, from 10am to 8pm, with most stalls opening after 3pm.

All images via Nurul Aryenti Facebook