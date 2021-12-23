Back

FairPrice selling half shell abalone for S$0.90 from Dec. 23, 2021, no max limit

CNY music coming on after this week.

Mandy How | December 23, 2021, 09:48 AM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

FairPrice might soon be getting crowded: the supermarket is currently selling frozen thawed half shell abalone at only S$0.90 apiece.

This is more than 50 per cent off its original price of S$2.50.

Image via FairPrice

Each abalone weighs between 30g and 40g.

The sale is on a while-stocks-last basis, but shoppers are not limited to a maximum purchase quantity, meaning they can buy as many as they want.

Image via FairPrice

Image via FairPrice

Image via FairPrice

Image via FairPrice

The promotion is only available in stores, and at selected outlets.

You can locate the participating outlets, or check out some recipes for your abalone haul here.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via FairPrice

Heavily pregnant woman with no cash on her grateful after VivoCity Kopitiam manager taps his own card to buy her lunch

No questions asked.

December 23, 2021, 04:56 AM

Hikers tried to help woman, 48, who got hit & killed by concrete slab in Upper Bukit Timah Road forest

Traces of people providing assistance were visible at the scene.

December 23, 2021, 04:22 AM

S'pore ties 1-1 with Indonesia in 1st leg of AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals

Ikhsan Fandi scored the equaliser for the Lions.

December 23, 2021, 01:05 AM

Raeesah Khan not suffering from ‘dissociation' or significant disorder during earlier testimony: Psychiatrist

The IMH consultant provided his assessment after Raeesah underwent a psychiatric assessment.

December 22, 2021, 11:34 PM

Young people in S’pore, there’s no shame in seeking mental help

It’s okay to not be okay.

December 22, 2021, 08:01 PM

Domestic worker sneaks foreign worker partner into room, S'pore employer catches them & calls police

She only started working for the family for three weeks.

December 22, 2021, 07:05 PM

M'sia suspends sale of air & land VTL tickets into S'pore following potential Omicron cluster

The quota for tickets will also be reduced once sales resume.

December 22, 2021, 06:21 PM

Hacker demands US$500 from actress Eleanor Lee to return TikTok account, she says no thanks

Her now-defunct TikTok page had 66,500 followers.

December 22, 2021, 06:14 PM

SBCD Korean Tofu House opens hawker stall in Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, tofu soup set starts at S$6

Soft tofu at a more affordable price.

December 22, 2021, 05:59 PM

Thailand reimposes mandatory quarantine for travellers from Dec. 21, 2021

Officially confirmed.

December 22, 2021, 05:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.