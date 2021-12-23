FairPrice selling half shell abalone for S$0.90 from Dec. 23, 2021, no max limit

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
FairPrice might soon be getting crowded: the supermarket is currently selling frozen thawed half shell abalone at only S$0.90 apiece.
This is more than 50 per cent off its original price of S$2.50.
Each abalone weighs between 30g and 40g.
The sale is on a while-stocks-last basis, but shoppers are not limited to a maximum purchase quantity, meaning they can buy as many as they want.
The promotion is only available in stores, and at selected outlets.
You can locate the participating outlets, or check out some recipes for your abalone haul here.
Top image via FairPrice
