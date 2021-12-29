5-year-old friendly chained S'pore factory dog named Trump urgently looking for fosterer

Animal welfare group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) is looking for a fosterer for a friendly dog.

A factory dog

The five-year-old mongrel, named Trump, will be evicted from the factory he has been living in since he was a puppy come Dec. 30 when the premises shut down.

The dog spends its time chained to a window of the building.

The dog welfare group shared that Trump's chain is very heavy, and the volunteers have extended it with a leash so he has greater mobility.

CDAS told Mothership that Trump is known as a "factory dog".

Factory dogs are often either chained or caged for life in poor living conditions and not well taken care of.

While Trump is well loved by the staff at the factory and roams freely at night, the environment is not safe for him.

CDAS said there is always a risk of the dog getting hit by heavy-duty vehicles, such as trucks or forklifts, in the factory.

Trump will likely be handed over to another factory when this one closes, where he would once again be chained.

But this is a chance for him to regain freedom given that he will be evicted.

Looking for fosterer

However, it is unclear if Trump belongs to a breed of dog that is approved to be kept in a HDB flat.

If you are interested to help Trump by fostering him, you can drop CDAS a message via their Facebook page.

Top images by CDAS.