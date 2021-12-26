Back

I finished Season 2 of ‘Emily in Paris’ in one sitting & got to switch off my brain for 5 hours. Nice.

Emily has a total of three baguettes this season. Two leftovers, one fresh.

This is a calendar event for me. So much so that I ended work on time just to make sure that I will be  uninterrupted for the next five hours or so.

The event I am talking about? The release of “Emily in Paris” Season 2.

For those of you who are illiterate in pop culture, “Emily in Paris” centres around the life of Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins), a marketing executive from Chicago, U.S., who is in Paris for a year due to a work placement.

Image via Netflix.

The highly-anticipated new season (for me) dropped on Netflix on Dec. 22, 2021. I screamed internally when it was out and binged the whole season in one sitting.

I’ll try to hold myself back from sharing too much, so here’s a “spoiler-free” review to help you decide whether to watch the new season or not (Editor: he lied. It’s not exactly spoiler-free.)

It’s so trashy, it’s good

If you’re looking for a solid plot line that runs deep, then look away. You’re not going to find it here.

What you can expect from this season, though, are shallow dialogues and conversations like this:

Warning: Pivotal scenes ahead. 

Okay Camille, but you’re one season late. Image via Netflix.

Got to give it to her, haven’t heard an insult like that before. Image via Netflix.

Do people really actually say things like that in real life??? Image via Netflix.

The plot for Season 2 is as predictable as it gets. You know what’s happening next, but you still can’t take your eyes off it.

I found myself repeatedly (and unknowingly) clicking on “next episode” each time one ended.

After reflecting on my (bad?) behaviour, I found the answer: I am very much invested in Emily’s b̶a̶d̶ ̶d̶e̶c̶i̶s̶i̶o̶n̶s̶  life and adventures.

What questionable thing will she do next? What brilliant idea will she have for a client’s campaign? Or... which guy will she pick?

Moments like this:

I am crying at the amount of champagne wasted. Image via Netflix.

So trashy, but I'm not complaining. It’s a brainless show to watch and exactly what I needed after a long day/week/YEAR at work.

The looks and the fashion

The looks this season are très chic.

Renowned American costume designer Patricia Field, who worked on “Sex and the City” and “The Devil Wears Prada”, returns as the costume consultant for this new season.

Emily’s wardrobe gets an upgrade with lots of French flair—bright colours, eye-catching patterns, and big bold structures.

Not the most typical colour combination but it somehow works???

Need that dress, that yellow top, everything.

Julien really said, “Traffic light but make it fashion.” Image via Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix)

Here’s one of my favourite looks this entire season:

The walk of shame never looked so good. Image via Netflix.

Ridiculously tiny bags are a fashion trend that makes no sense. But I want one anyway.

These tiny bags ain’t cheap, FYI. Image via Netflix.

As someone who is into fashion and styling, this was a pretty satisfying season to watch. Although I wished Emily had an outfit change every 10 minutes. But that’s just me being greedy.

Living vicariously through Emily

Anther factor that made the show work for me was being able to live vicariously through Emily.

There’s something liberating about watching her walk around Paris and dining by the curb in the afternoon. On a working day.

It makes you wonder, “Why is my life not as exciting as hers????” (because our lives are not a Netflix show, we know, we know).

But just look at this:

Image via Netflix.

Image via Netflix.

For the entire binge-watch session, it felt like I travelled somewhere else—and learnt just a bit of French culture.

For example, it’s illegal to work or send work messages/emails on the weekends and after work hours, and in this season, you can tell that they take it very seriously.

I guess they have better work-life balance than we do. Sharon Au would know best.

Verdict?

I initially held off watching the first season because the premise of the show didn’t really appeal to me.

Many months later, I caved in due to peer pressure, and the only regret I had was not watching it sooner.

So the golden question here is: is it better than Season 1?

If I am being objective, I think it’s on par, although there’s a general lack of excitement and character growth in in Season 2. But it’s good enough for me to want a third season. That cliffhanger was *beep*.

If you’ve got nothing on this holiday period, give it a shot. You might just like it over the other Christmas-themed shows on Netflix.

