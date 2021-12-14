Back

Christmas event in Yishun has mini-excavator rides, bouncy castle & old school childhood games for kids

Where children and children at heart can enjoy a tropical Christmas.

Zi Shan Kow | December 14, 2021, 01:14 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Operating a tiny excavator is fun.

Here's a chance for you and your child to scratch that itch.

Diggersite, in collaboration with non-profit organisation Ground-up Initiative (GUI), is holding an "Multicultural Christmas in Nature" event for children aged two to 12 in December.

The Christmas event invites families to celebrate the holiday season with experiential nature play, while learning about different cultures around the world.

Diggersite rides

Not to be missed are Diggersite's three different construction vehicle rides.

There is an excavator for a pile of sand with hidden treasures, a demolition machine for knocking down miniature "buildings" while avoiding trees, as well as a log grapple machine for clearing debris.

Image by Diggersite.

Each ride is timed to be five minutes long, and the capacity of the venue is carefully managed, so the queue is short and the wait is not too long.

Meanwhile, this is the best photo opportunity for the little ones on the stationary excavators in their construction attire: a safety vest and hard hat.

Hard hat MIA. Image by Kow Zi Shan.

For younger kids, they can sit with their caretakers on the ride -- and honestly, operating a kid-sized excavator is pretty thrilling, even for adults.

Like a giant claw machine. Video by Kow Zi Shan.

Free play area

What is a construction site but a huge sand pit?

The sand pit is filled with construction toys and vehicles for your child's entertainment, and also a good spot for caretakers to rest their legs and take a break.

Image by Diggersite.

If your child doesn't dig the sandpit, they would love the bouncy castle, which, in line with the whole construction theme, is in the shape of a skid loader.

Image by Diggersite.

Multi-cultural games and craft activities

The event also features several booths for a wide variety of familiar old-school games -- if you want to see how far you would go in a Singaporean Squid Game.

Here, you and your child can indulge a game of marbles, five stones, or try your hand at spinning gasing, a traditional Malay top.

Image by Kow Zi Shan.

Image by Kow Zi Shan.

Kids playing Parchisi, an Indian traditional game. Image by Diggersite.

There are also three add-on craft activities organised by GUI: cookie decorating, crafting a toy car with recycled wood, and personalising your own tea light holder.

Photo by GUI.

Drilling a hole for a wooden toy car. Image by Diggersite.

Photo by GUI.

More activities in the area

Diggersite is located next to Singapore's only live turtle and tortoise museum, and is surrounded by unfettered nature, including a shallow lake.

Exploring the area, there were guinea pigs and chickens for feeding, as well as a pet fish store, and even a glamping site.

It's also worth taking a look around the GUI community space to get a feel of kampung life, and check out their other fun kid-friendly activities for the young ones to get closer to nature.

Image by Kow Zi Shan.

Diggersite @ ORTO

Address: 91 Lor Chencharu, Singapore 769201

Dates: 18 & 19, 25 & 26 Dec 2021

Timings: 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm

Price: S$25 per child, S$10 per accompanying adult

Add-on GUI craft activities: S$10 per activity, S$25 for a bundle of three

Book tickets for the event here.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by Diggersite.

'The next 35 years will be quite different from the last': PM Lee on future of S'pore & PAP's leadership

He said that the party "continues to carry a heavy responsibility for Singapore’s security, stability, and success".

December 14, 2021, 01:01 PM

Manchester United-Brentford football match postponed as Premier League sees Covid-19 outbreak

The UK is beginning to see a surge in Omicron cases.

December 14, 2021, 12:33 PM

Actor James Seah to wed influencer Nicole Changmin in Jan. 2022

The two have been together for about six years.

December 14, 2021, 12:21 PM

Covid-19 vaccination booking for children aged 5-11 to start next week if delivery on time: Chan Chun Sing

Starting with those in Primary 3-5.

December 14, 2021, 11:54 AM

'Parasite' star Park So-Dam diagnosed with thyroid cancer

She has completed her surgery.

December 14, 2021, 11:04 AM

ISD releases 2 self-radicalised S'poreans for showing 'good progress' in rehab

They were detained in 2015 and 2016.

December 14, 2021, 11:00 AM

Sandra Bullock doesn't understand the 'S'pore math' her children are learning

Not everyone's favourite subject.

December 14, 2021, 10:32 AM

SingPost will mail your Instagram Story as a postcard to loved ones in S'pore for free till Jan. 7, 2022

When tech meets analogue mailbox.

December 14, 2021, 10:09 AM

Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew beats world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen

The apprentice has finally beaten his mentor.

December 14, 2021, 09:50 AM

Step-by-step guide for S'poreans to redeem & use S$100 in CDC vouchers

For every Singaporean household.

December 14, 2021, 09:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.