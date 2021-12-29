Back

S'pore goalie Hassan Sunny sells Nasi Padang, Mee Rebus & more at Tampines hawker stall

Support local.

Karen Lui | December 29, 2021, 05:24 PM

The Singapore team put up a fierce fight at the semi-finals of the AFF Suzuki Cup on Dec. 25 despite losing to Indonesia.

Hassan Sunny, in particular, won special praise, for his performance as the goalkeeper.

Did you know that the 37-year-old also owns a Nasi Padang stall in Tampines?

Muslim-owned stall

The Muslim-owned Dapur Hassan, which means "Hassan's Kitchen",  opened in October 2020.

Photo by @dapurhassansg on Instagram.

The stall is run by his whole family with his mother-in-law as the chef.

Besides Nasi Padang, the stall also sells other Malay dishes such as Nasi Lemak (S$3.50) and Mee Soto (S$3.50).

Nasi Lemak. Photo by @dapurhassansg on Instagram.

Mee Soto. Photo by @dapurhassansg on Instagram.

However, their best-sellers are said to be the Lontong (S$3.50), Mee Rebus (S$3.50) and Nasi Minyak (S$6.50).

Lontong with added paru (beef lung). Photo by @dapurhassansg on Instagram.

Mee Rebus. Photo by @dapurhassansg on Instagram.

They also sell Kuih Lopes (S$1.20) and other traditional Malay kueh (S$2).

Kuih Lopes. Photo by @dapurhassansg on Instagram.

Photo by @dapurhassansg on Instagram.

A regular customer has observed that the queue can get quite long on the weekends so be prepared to queue or opt to drop by during off-peak durations.

They are also available for takeaway and delivery (minimum of S$12 spend) and you can make your online orders here.

Delivery charges start at S$10 for those in Pasir Ris, Bedok, and Tampines.

Bulk orders above S$100 require a pre-order of three days in advance.

If you're lucky, you might catch some familiar faces during your visit too.

Dapur Hassan

Address: Blk 872C Tampines St 86 Singapore 523872

Opening hours: 8am to 3pm, Tuesday to Sunday

Read more

