BTS-theme experience zone, with special photobook & poster, at Suntec City till Jan. 2, 2022

Attention all ARMYs.

Fasiha Nazren | December 18, 2021, 12:06 PM

The BTS Experience Zone has launched at Suntec City.

The pop-up features five unique experience zones featuring well-loved South Korean boy band BTS.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suntec City (@sunteccity)

Held from now till Jan. 2, 2022, BTS fans (also known as ARMYs) can dance to BTS songs and record themselves at the dance studio set up with a specially designed backdrop.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Red Dot Hero (@red_dot_hero_sg)

There are also fun engagement activities where fans can test how well they know the band.

The experience also allows fans to record dedication wishes for BTS and birthday wishes for Kim Taehyung. Clips will be e-mailed to participants after their visit.

S$65 inclusive of photobook and poster

For S$65, one can enter the BTS Experience Zone and receive a copy of "The Fact BTS Photobook Special Edition: We Remember", an exclusive BTS poster and a S$10 Suntec City e-Voucher.

This bundle is available till Jan. 2, 2022 or whilst stocks last.

One can also purchase other BTS merchandise here.

BTS Experience Zone

Suntec City, North Wing, #01-476/482

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, from now till Jan. 2

Payment can only be accepted via Visa, Mastercard and Nets.

More details can be found here.

Top image from @jumin53lovechim on Twitter and Suntec City.

