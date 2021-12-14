Beard Papa launches cookie butter cream puffs at Plaza Singapura outlet

Is it a coincidence that Beard Papa's mascot (based on owner Yuji Hirota) looks a bit like Santa Claus with his iconic white beard?

Renowned for their cream puffs, Beard Papa has launched Christmas Wreath Puffs at their Plaza Singapura outlet to celebrate the festive season.

Available in three flavours, the puff may resemble a donut topped with a glaze on the outside.

However, the cream filling elevates the pastry into a more indulgent treat.

New pistachio flavour

Priced at S$4.30 each, the Pistachio Wreath Puff is coated in a chocolate glaze, topped with bits of pistachio, and is filled with a pistachio cream filling.

If you prefer to try the new pistachio flavour in a more familiar pastry, check out the Pistachio Eclair Cream Puff (S$4) or Pistachio Pie Cream Puff (S$3.50).

Kaze Kaze, which are cream puffs in stick form, also comes in Pistachio filling at S$4.20.

Christmas Wreath Puffs

If you're not a fan of pistachio, the Christmas Wreath Puffs are also available in two other flavours — Cookie Butter (S$3.70) and Vanilla Custard (S$3.30).

Cookie Butter

Cookie Butter is this month's seasonal flavour, while Vanilla Custard is Beard Papa's signature cream flavour.

Check out the other products and their prices here:

Beard Papa's

Address: 68 Orchard Road, Plaza Singapura, #B2-27/28 Singapore 238839

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm, daily

Top images by Karen Lui.