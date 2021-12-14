Back

Beard Papa launches cookie butter cream puffs at Plaza Singapura outlet

New flavour.

Karen Lui | December 14, 2021, 06:04 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Is it a coincidence that Beard Papa's mascot (based on owner Yuji Hirota) looks a bit like Santa Claus with his iconic white beard?

Renowned for their cream puffs, Beard Papa has launched Christmas Wreath Puffs at their Plaza Singapura outlet to celebrate the festive season.

Available in three flavours, the puff may resemble a donut topped with a glaze on the outside.

However, the cream filling elevates the pastry into a more indulgent treat.

Photo by Karen Lui.

New pistachio flavour

Photo by Karen Lui.

Priced at S$4.30 each, the Pistachio Wreath Puff is coated in a chocolate glaze, topped with bits of pistachio, and is filled with a pistachio cream filling.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beard Papa Singapore (@beardpapasg)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by coco.ate.dis (@coco.ate.dis)

If you prefer to try the new pistachio flavour in a more familiar pastry, check out the Pistachio Eclair Cream Puff (S$4) or Pistachio Pie Cream Puff (S$3.50).

Photo by Karen Lui.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eating Tart | FoodieSG (@eatingtart)

Kaze Kaze, which are cream puffs in stick form, also comes in Pistachio filling at S$4.20.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Christmas Wreath Puffs

If you're not a fan of pistachio, the Christmas Wreath Puffs are also available in two other flavours Cookie Butter (S$3.70) and Vanilla Custard (S$3.30).

Cookie Butter Wreath Puff. Photo by Karen Lui.

Vanilla Custard Wreath Puff. Photo by Karen Lui.

Cookie Butter

Cookie Butter is this month's seasonal flavour, while Vanilla Custard is Beard Papa's signature cream flavour.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beard Papa Singapore (@beardpapasg)

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Check out the other products and their prices here:

Photo by Karen Lui.

Christmas-themed boxes. Photo by Karen Lui.

Beard Papa's

Address: 68 Orchard Road, Plaza Singapura, #B2-27/28 Singapore 238839

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm, daily

Top images by Karen Lui.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

I visited 3 countries in 2 weeks during Covid-19. Here are some travelling tips.

You probably can't go full YOLO, if you want your trip to actually materialise.

December 14, 2021, 05:51 PM

7 of the best bundle meals & festive menus under S$180 for Christmas celebrations in 2021

The r-eat-son for the s-eat-son.

December 14, 2021, 05:50 PM

'Squid Game' receives 3 Golden Globes 2022 nominations

Awards season.

December 14, 2021, 05:25 PM

Najib praises Mahathir for using chopstick like a Chinese

Many Malaysians online agreed that Mahathir used chopsticks better than most Chinese people.

December 14, 2021, 04:52 PM

S'porean girl, 10, draws adorable poster for missing pet lovebird at Choa Chu Kang

The hand-drawn poster worked previously when the lovebird went missing last time.

December 14, 2021, 04:50 PM

Unvaccinated individuals will be barred from leisure hotel stays, indoor sports facilities from Feb. 1

To better protect the vulnerable and the at-risk groups.

December 14, 2021, 04:45 PM

Covid-19 vaccine booster shot extended to individuals aged 18 to 29 from Dec. 14 onwards

All eligible individuals will be able to receive their booster dose of the mRNA vaccine 5 months after completing their primary series vaccination regime.

December 14, 2021, 04:24 PM

Up to 50 per cent of those who can WFH can return to office from Jan. 1, 2022

Social gatherings at workplace still disallowed.

December 14, 2021, 04:23 PM

Unvaxxed persons recovered from Covid-19 given 180-day exemption to enter VDS locations from Jan. 1, 2022

Down from the current 270 days.

December 14, 2021, 04:17 PM

M'sia-S'pore land VTL open to both S'poreans & M'sians from Dec. 20

Just in time for the year-end holidays.

December 14, 2021, 04:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.