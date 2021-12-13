Barbie-themed staycation at Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur gives you a Barbie world fit for a Barbie girl

If you've always felt deprived of a Barbie-themed bedroom, your chance to fulfil that childhood dream is just across the Causeway.

Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur has partnered with the iconic doll brand to offer the Barbie Ultimate Staycation.

Besides sleeping in a Barbie-themed hotel room for the night, you can also dine in at a Barbie-themed cafe during your stay.

Room and Suite

Your staycation will take place in one of the 14 themed rooms that occupy the entire 33rd floor of the five-star luxury hotel.

Access to this dedicated floor is strictly for registered guests only.

Guests can choose between the 47-sqm Barbie Room and 105-sqm Barbie Suite, both of which are decked out to a specific theme, namely Barbie You Can Be Anything, Barbie Fantasy, and Barbie Extra.

Here's what the Barbie Room looks like:

Here's what the larger Barbie Suite looks like in the "Barbie Extra" theme:

Click here for the full list of amenities available in each room.

The staycation package is valid for a one-night stay only, and extensions are subject to availability upon request.

Check-in time is from 3pm, while check-out time is 12pm.

Each package is inclusive of breakfast, a surprise gift, and a Barbie Pink Afternoon Tea session from 12pm to 2:30pm the next day.

Prices start at RM2,320 (~S$754) for two adults in a Barbie Room for one night and RM4,408 (~S$1,432) for two adults in a Barbie Suite for one night.

Click here for more details on the pricing and to make your booking.

Currently, bookings from Dec. 18, 2021, to Jan. 17, 2022, are available.

At the time of writing, the Barbie Suite for the following dates have been fully booked:

Dec. 18, 2021

Dec. 25, 2021

Dec. 31, 2o21

Jan. 1, 2022

Barbie Cafe

According to the website, the Barbie Cafe that is located on the second floor of the hotel will be a "glasshouse restaurant" that serves breakfast, afternoon tea, and evening cocktails.

Each table seats a minimum of two guests.

The Barbie Pink Afternoon Tea offers two sessions: 12pm to 2:30pm and 3:30pm to 6pm.

If you don't want to splurge on the staycation package, you can still make a booking for the afternoon tea session alone.

Entry for a child aged three to 11 years old costs RM188 (~S$61) nett each and comes with one complimentary Barbie Doll.

Entry for an adult is priced at RM228 (~S$74) nett.

Currently, bookings from Dec. 18, 2021, to Jan. 17, 2022, are available.

At the time of writing, the first session on the following dates have been fully booked:

Dec. 18, 2021

Dec. 19, 2021

Dec. 22, 2021

Dec. 30, 2021

Jan. 1, 2022

Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur

Address: 12 Jalan Pinang 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Top images from Barbiestaycation.com.