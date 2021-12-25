Back

Adidas S'pore launches 1st brand centre along Orchard Road with 3 floors & Singapore-inspired elements

One more place to stop by during your shopping spree.

Karen Lui | December 25, 2021, 12:31 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Sportswear brand Adidas launched its first Singapore brand centre, named Homeground, in Knightsbridge along Orchard Road.

Occupying three floors, it claims to be the largest mono-brand retail sports destination in the country.

It offers the largest array of Adidas performance and Originals apparel, footwear, as well as accessories in Singapore.

Photo by Adidas Singapore.

Singapore-inspired design elements

Adidas claims that the design of the brand centre is "deeply rooted in Singapore identity" and "celebrates its diversity as a multicultural country".

Created in partnership with numerous local designers, the design takes inspiration from iconic everyday Singapore scenes.

For example, a wall-mounted mural that takes the form of an Adidas shoe is actually a collage of locally-inspired elements weaved together in a wall-mounted mural.

Photo by Adidas Singapore.

Close-up of the wall-mounted mural. Photo by Adidas Singapore.

In addition, the brand centre's sustainability wall is inspired by the coastline of the Singapore River and is made with layers of crafted reclaimed wood.

Photo by Adidas Singapore.

The "Local Delights" section features vibrant artwork that is inspired by traditional cakes and snacks such as Tutu Kueh, Ang Ku Kueh, Kueh Bahulu, Muruku, and the colourful Kueh Lapis cake.

Photo by Adidas Singapore.

There's also an anamorphic ceiling installation in the MakerLab, where 180 pieces of stainless-steel trefoils come together to form an intricate ceiling artwork that is both a trefoil and the coastline of Singapore at the same time.

Photo by Adidas Singapore.

Photo by Adidas Singapore.

Here are more pictures of the new store:

Photo by Adidas Singapore.

Photo by Adidas Singapore.

Photo by Adidas Singapore.

Photo by Adidas Singapore.

Singapore-themed graphic T-shirt

Besides enjoying first-in-region launches and Singapore exclusives at the Homeground store, shoppers can look forward to the Singapore Key City Tee, a local-themed graphic print t-shirt.

Photo by Adidas Singapore.

At MakerLab, shoppers can also gain access to a selection of embroidery patches and 3D-printed collectibles to customise their Adidas apparel and gear with.

Photo from Adidas Homeground's website.

In addition, the latest UltraBOOST 22 and ZX 5K BOOST shoes will also be available at the new store.

Photo from Adidas Homeground's website.

Delivery service

In line with the brand centre's launch, Adidas will be rolling out the "Bring it to Me" service over the next few months, which will be exclusive to the brand centre.

Shoppers can have the products delivered to them as they continue browsing the other items at the store by scanning the footwear via the Adidas app or QR code to indicate their preferred sizes.

For more information, you can check out the Adidas Homeground website, Adidas Singapore's Instagram, and Facebook pages.

Adidas Homeground

Photo by Adidas Singapore.

Address: 270 Orchard Road, Knightsbridge, Singapore 238857

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images by Adidas Singapore.

Omicron cluster detected with 10 cases linked to The Vinyl Bar at River Valley Road

All 10 cases are fully vaccinated and have mild or no symptoms.

December 25, 2021, 08:51 PM

Body of 68-year-old man found in waters off Marina Bay

He was pronounced dead at scene.

December 25, 2021, 08:11 PM

6-year-old S'pore boy dresses as Santa Claus & distributes goodie bags to migrant workers & others in Redhill area

Last year, he rasied S$740 for the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped.

December 25, 2021, 07:50 PM

Stairwell of Canberra Link's HDB block lights up in rainbow colours on night of Christmas Eve

A colourful Christmas.

December 25, 2021, 07:20 PM

SBS Transit bus crashes into tree along TPE, 6 taken to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 25, 2021, 06:31 PM

Collin's Grille apologises for Christmas Eve fiasco with customers across S'pore waiting for hours

Long queues and short tempers.

December 25, 2021, 06:06 PM

Footage of 2 cars speeding allegedly linked to Tampines collision on Dec. 23, 2021

They were speeding near the scene of the incident.

December 25, 2021, 03:22 PM

No Covid-19 deaths in S'pore reported on Dec. 24, 1st time in over 3 months

On Christmas Eve.

December 25, 2021, 11:37 AM

Suga of BTS tests positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Eve

He received two Covid-19 vaccine doses and is asymptomatic.

December 25, 2021, 10:49 AM

No bookings needed for 3rd Sinovac jab, walk-ins for Pfizer & Moderna boosters available for those eligible

Eligible individuals are strongly encouraged to take their third Covid-19 vaccine dose before Dec. 31, 2021, as long as three months have passed from their second dose.

December 25, 2021, 10:44 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.