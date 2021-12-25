Adidas S'pore launches 1st brand centre along Orchard Road with 3 floors & Singapore-inspired elements

Sportswear brand Adidas launched its first Singapore brand centre, named Homeground, in Knightsbridge along Orchard Road.

Occupying three floors, it claims to be the largest mono-brand retail sports destination in the country.

It offers the largest array of Adidas performance and Originals apparel, footwear, as well as accessories in Singapore.

Singapore-inspired design elements

Adidas claims that the design of the brand centre is "deeply rooted in Singapore identity" and "celebrates its diversity as a multicultural country".

Created in partnership with numerous local designers, the design takes inspiration from iconic everyday Singapore scenes.

For example, a wall-mounted mural that takes the form of an Adidas shoe is actually a collage of locally-inspired elements weaved together in a wall-mounted mural.

In addition, the brand centre's sustainability wall is inspired by the coastline of the Singapore River and is made with layers of crafted reclaimed wood.

The "Local Delights" section features vibrant artwork that is inspired by traditional cakes and snacks such as Tutu Kueh, Ang Ku Kueh, Kueh Bahulu, Muruku, and the colourful Kueh Lapis cake.

There's also an anamorphic ceiling installation in the MakerLab, where 180 pieces of stainless-steel trefoils come together to form an intricate ceiling artwork that is both a trefoil and the coastline of Singapore at the same time.

Here are more pictures of the new store:

Singapore-themed graphic T-shirt

Besides enjoying first-in-region launches and Singapore exclusives at the Homeground store, shoppers can look forward to the Singapore Key City Tee, a local-themed graphic print t-shirt.

At MakerLab, shoppers can also gain access to a selection of embroidery patches and 3D-printed collectibles to customise their Adidas apparel and gear with.

In addition, the latest UltraBOOST 22 and ZX 5K BOOST shoes will also be available at the new store.

Delivery service

In line with the brand centre's launch, Adidas will be rolling out the "Bring it to Me" service over the next few months, which will be exclusive to the brand centre.

Shoppers can have the products delivered to them as they continue browsing the other items at the store by scanning the footwear via the Adidas app or QR code to indicate their preferred sizes.

For more information, you can check out the Adidas Homeground website, Adidas Singapore's Instagram, and Facebook pages.

Adidas Homeground

Address: 270 Orchard Road, Knightsbridge, Singapore 238857

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images by Adidas Singapore.