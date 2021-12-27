Back

Eat & play at new gastrobar in Orchard Road with gaming cafe next door

Eat, drink, and play.

Karen Lui | December 27, 2021, 04:22 PM

If you don't have any travel plans and are running out of ideas to entertain yourself, check out this new gastrobar at Orchard Gateway with a gaming cafe next door.

Opened earlier in January 2021, 82soho first launched Kommune, which is essentially a LAN (local area network) shop that also offers game consoles, board games, and card games.

82Soho is now launching a Korean fusion gastrobar named Tigress —  right next door, and had its soft opening on Dec. 16.

Tropical urban jungle theme

Even if your significant other and friends are not gamers, Tigress has got your back.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aaron Ong (@saltyaaron)

The gastrobar boasts a tropical urban jungle aesthetic with wood and rattan accents, complete with floor-to-ceiling glass windows that allow natural sunlight to enter.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ｄｏｇｇａｅｂｉ (@doggaebi)

The gastrobar also has three pocket-pool tables and a Korean four-ball pool table if you wish to flex your billiard skills.

Burgers and tapas

After taking a gazillion pictures, it's time to satisfy those growling tummies.

While their full menu remains in the works, their pre-opening menu spotlights the Japanese Wagyu fat-infused beef burgers.

The Tigress (S$34) comprises Australian Wagyu, Parma ham, blue cheese, tomato, caramelised onion, pickles, and house sauce.

Photo by @tigress_82soho on Instagram.

They also serve tapas such as Burrata & Truffle Mushrooms (S$16) and Foie Gras & Caviar Crostini (S$15) as well as milkshakes (S$12).

Photo by @tigress_82soho on Instagram.

Of course, you can't leave without having a drink at a gastrobar.

Introducing the White Tigress (S$18) cocktail, a blend of coconut and citrus with a vodka base that is said to taste "sweet and rounded like a creamy dessert".

White Tigress. Photo by @tigress_82soho on Instagram.

For desserts, they offer Oroma's artisan tea gelato (S$4.50 per scoop), including a yuja tea flavour that is exclusive to Tigress named Golden Tigress.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oroma (@oromagelato)

Check out other items on the pre-opening menu:

Image from Tigress by 82Soho's website.

Image from Tigress by 82Soho's website.

You can call 9189 6975 to make a reservation at Tigress.

PlayStation, PC games, board games

Regardless of what sort of entertainment you seek, you'd be spoilt for choices at Kommune.

Game console fans can enjoy their PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles in private rooms.

With 30 games to choose from, gamers can challenge each other in multiplayer games such as "Overcooked" and "FIFA 21" or chill out alone on single-player games such as "Assasin's Creed" and "Final Fantasy VII".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kommune by 82Soho (@kommune_82soho)

Die-hard LAN gamers can log onto their computers and check out their computer games, including "Fortnight", "Cyberpunk 2077", "League of Legends", "Overwatch", and "Genshin Impact".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kommune by 82Soho (@kommune_82soho)

If you're in the mood for some old-school board games or card games, Kommune boasts a wide range of over 80 options that cater to people of all ages and various gathering sizes.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kommune by 82Soho (@kommune_82soho)

While waiting for your time slot/ space to be ready, have a go on the retro arcade machines.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kommune by 82Soho (@kommune_82soho)

Here's the price list:

Game Monday to Thursday Friday to Sunday, Public Holiday and PH eve
PS5 S$10 per pax for two hours S$12 per pax for two hours
Computer games S$2 per pax for one hour S$3 per pax for one hour
Board games and card games S$10 per pax for two hours S$12 per pax for two hours

Walk-ins are welcome but reservations, especially for single-player PS5 games, are recommended to avoid disappointment.

To make a reservation, drop them a call or WhatsApp at 8112 0480, or Instagram Direct Message (DM) @kommune_82soho with the following details:

  • First and last name

  • Mobile number

  • Gathering size

  • Activity (PS5/Computer Gaming/Board Games)

  • Date of Booking

  • Time and Duration

Wannabe Kpop stars might also be interested in their Korean karaoke experience boasting a "sound system from the biggest karaoke company in South Korea", which is temporarily unavailable for now.

For more updates, you can check out their Instagram accounts @tigress_82soho and @kommune_82soho.

82Soho (Kommune & Tigress)

Address: 277 Orchard Road, Orchard Gateway, #03-17/18, Singapore 238858

Opening hours: 11:30am to 11pm, daily

Top images by @saltyaaron and @tigress_82soho on Instagram.

