Back

M’sia, Indonesia & Taiwan invited to US democracy summit, S’pore not involved

There are 110 invitees.

Sulaiman Daud | November 24, 2021, 01:05 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

President Joe Biden's Administration will be hosting a virtual "Summit for Democracy" on Dec. 9 and 10.

According to the U.S. State Department, the summit will focus on "challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad".

There will be 110 invitees, including representatives from countries like Japan, the UK and Pakistan.

Closer to home, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines are also invited.

The U.S. has also extended an invitation to Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by the People's Republic of China as part of its territory. China is not on the list of invitees.

Singapore is also not on the list. Mothership understands from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Singapore did not receive an invite to the summit.

Possible strategic reasons for invitees

According to Bloomberg:

"The online gathering is an event President Biden vowed to host during his election campaign last year, with the goal of rallying like-minded countries around efforts to fight corruption and authoritarianism and advance human rights."

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace did an analysis of the list of invitees, speculating that some were invited for strategic reasons.

For instance, Pakistan, the Philippines and Ukraine have broader strategic interests, such as working with the U.S. on counter terrorism, or countering China and Russia's influence.

"Regional dynamics" could have also played a part, such as Iraq being invited so that Israel would not be the only invitee from the Middle East.

Bloomberg also mentioned that Taiwan's invite could be seen as a gesture of support, despite the U.S. not officially recognising Taiwan as an independent country.

The move is expected to result in a backlash from Beijing, where China's president Xi Jinping has not ruled out the use of force to claim Taiwan's territory.

U.S.' democratic standards

Other critics have pointed to the U.S. itself backsliding in democratic standards, after supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during the counting of the electoral college votes of the 2020 presidential election.

In March 2021, democracy watchdog Freedom House downgraded the U.S., citing increased polarisation, unequal treatment of minorities and the influence of money in politics.

In November 2021, Sweden-based international think tank IDEA listed the U.S. as a "backsliding democracy", calling Trump's questioning of the legitimacy of the 2020 election (without evidence) a major turning point.

Related story:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Frolda via Unsplash.

China calls for stop to 'malicious hyping' & politicisation of tennis star Peng Shuai

China says that Amnesty International holds "anti-China" views.

November 24, 2021, 04:14 PM

3,000 passengers daily allowed to cross Causeway via S'pore-M'sia VTL, bus tickets on sale Nov. 25

45 fully seated passengers per trip, 64 daily trips.

November 24, 2021, 04:07 PM

Here's what you need to enter S'pore via Causeway VTL starting Nov. 29, 2021

All-in-one.

November 24, 2021, 04:01 PM

S'pore-M'sia land VTL via Causeway to launch on Nov. 29, 2021, priority for workers visiting families

Same day as the air VTL.

November 24, 2021, 04:00 PM

Lawyer Lim Tean takes over case to represent 13 bus drivers against SBS Transit after M Ravi fired

A new development.

November 24, 2021, 02:48 PM

Neighbours cook rice dumplings along HDB corridor, bring back smell of the good old days

Some commented that it could be potentially dangerous to others.

November 24, 2021, 01:43 PM

S'pore youths teach beginners & families how to fish in a sustainable way

The teenagers catch fish like they are catching Pokémon -- by going for variety and releasing them.

November 24, 2021, 12:37 PM

DBS & POSB internet banking wonky 2nd day running

The bank said issue was resolved after the first day.

November 24, 2021, 12:06 PM

S'pore boy, 3, gets Covid-19, father documents on TikTok serving quarantine order with him

The duo have been transferred to a hotel to serve their quarantine order.

November 24, 2021, 11:15 AM

KFC S'pore launches BBQ Crunch Chicken coated with Lay's potato chips

You get the best of both worlds.

November 24, 2021, 11:15 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.