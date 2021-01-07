Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol, police draw guns as curfew declared in Washington DC

Protesters broke into the U.S. Senate Chamber in the early hours of Jan. 7 (Singapore time), interrupting the counting of the Electoral College votes of the 2020 U.S. elections.

Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the Senate floor and the Mayor of DC declared a 6pm curfew as protesters, some carrying Trump and Confederacy flags, broke through multiple layers of security around the Capitol.

Trump protesters have broken through barriers at the US Capitol pic.twitter.com/9IgXQkGorE — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) January 6, 2021

Trump held rally in DC prior to breach of Capitol Building

According to the Washington Post, some of the protesters had earlier attended a rally by President Donald Trump, where he baselessly claimed that there was "theft" involved, and said he would not be conceding the election.

However, they left the site of the rally and began marching on the Capitol.

The protesters then broke into the Capitol itself, according to Igor Bobic, a Huffington Post political reporter.

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, some protesters hammered on the doors leading to the House Chamber, while the politicians and journalists inside "sheltered in place”.

According to journalists within the chamber itself, guns were drawn by Capitol policemen guarding the barricaded doors.

Inside House chamber right now pic.twitter.com/yOk1yWpnT7 — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) January 6, 2021

Protesters eventually gained access to the Senate Chamber, with some posing for photos on the dais.

Trump supporters have broken onto the Senate floor.



Photos/Videos/Updates: https://t.co/XeKTKiTYqPpic.twitter.com/oHr9UL91lY — Complex (@Complex) January 6, 2021

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

There were violent clashes between the protesters and police within the building itself.

WATCH: @CBSNews' @nancycordes reports as protesters and police clash in the crypt of the U.S. #Capitol as lawmakers are evacuated for safety. pic.twitter.com/eMksv5wFI8 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 6, 2021

As the violence escalated, Trump called for peace on Twitter.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

