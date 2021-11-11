Trevor Noah & Ronny Chieng lightly praise S'pore for making unvaxxed pay own medical bills

Singapore announced that Covid-19 patients unvaccinated by choice will have to pay for their own treatment from Dec. 8, 2021.

This news was met with shock and approval in Singapore.

But apparently, it has reverberated around the world as well.

Lightly praised

In the United States, it was lightly praised by The Daily Show duo, Trevor Noah and Ronny Chieng in a short 3-minute 40-second segment.

Singapore’s like the parents who actually do the s**t that you threaten your kids with, and this time they’re taking on people who won’t get a Covid shot. pic.twitter.com/PtMr0joJt0 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 10, 2021

What Noah and Chieng said

The mainly fact-centric, observation-based comedy segment saw Noah juxtaposing Singapore's stance on the unvaxxed with the stance by United States, likening Singapore's approach to paternalistic parents who are solution-focused and efficient.

"Governments around the world are using every tool at their disposal to convince holdouts to get vaccinated," Noah said in his opening line.

"And now, Singapore, has decided to hit the unvaccinated where it hurts most -- their wallets."

This is compared to America's approach, where the government is seen as grovelling just to get the unvaxxed to do something.

Noah added: "Ooh, Singapore isn't messing around. In America if you say you don't want the vaccine, the government is like, 'Please, please take the vaccine, please. We'll give you money.'"

Chieng provided commentary in the second half of the segment, where he used his knowledge and experience of having lived in Singapore to highlight the country's no-nonsense approach to getting things done.

Chieng said: "In Singapore, the healthcare system just works. We never... I can't explain this in 5 seconds, so no one is going to care, but essentially it takes free market principles and socialist principles and combines them together. All they care about is efficiency in Singapore. They don't politicise solutions."

Slippery slope

On the flipside, Noah also highlighted that it might sound fine in this case to make the sick pay for their own bills if what they did made themselves sick in the first place.

But this concept, when extended to other areas of health, such as getting alcoholics to pay for their own liver transplant, will be unethical as it is not clear where does one draw the line when it comes to pinning personal responsibility on the individual.

Some iffy things said

Of course, since this is American television, not all that was said was completely accurate even though it sounded sleek.

For example, when Chieng said Singapore basically has universal healthcare, he likely meant MediSave, which is a national medical savings scheme that helps individuals set aside part of their income to pay for their personal or approved dependents.

And when Noah said Singapore is a "country that will cane your ass just for littering", he is probably right -- if what you were littering was drugs.