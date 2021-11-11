Trevor Noah & Ronny Chieng lightly praise S'pore for making unvaxxed pay own medical bills

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore announced that Covid-19 patients unvaccinated by choice will have to pay for their own treatment from Dec. 8, 2021.
This news was met with shock and approval in Singapore.
But apparently, it has reverberated around the world as well.
Lightly praised
In the United States, it was lightly praised by The Daily Show duo, Trevor Noah and Ronny Chieng in a short 3-minute 40-second segment.
Singapore’s like the parents who actually do the s**t that you threaten your kids with, and this time they’re taking on people who won’t get a Covid shot. pic.twitter.com/PtMr0joJt0— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 10, 2021
What Noah and Chieng said
The mainly fact-centric, observation-based comedy segment saw Noah juxtaposing Singapore's stance on the unvaxxed with the stance by United States, likening Singapore's approach to paternalistic parents who are solution-focused and efficient.
"Governments around the world are using every tool at their disposal to convince holdouts to get vaccinated," Noah said in his opening line.
"And now, Singapore, has decided to hit the unvaccinated where it hurts most -- their wallets."
This is compared to America's approach, where the government is seen as grovelling just to get the unvaxxed to do something.
Noah added: "Ooh, Singapore isn't messing around. In America if you say you don't want the vaccine, the government is like, 'Please, please take the vaccine, please. We'll give you money.'"
Chieng provided commentary in the second half of the segment, where he used his knowledge and experience of having lived in Singapore to highlight the country's no-nonsense approach to getting things done.
Chieng said: "In Singapore, the healthcare system just works. We never... I can't explain this in 5 seconds, so no one is going to care, but essentially it takes free market principles and socialist principles and combines them together. All they care about is efficiency in Singapore. They don't politicise solutions."
Slippery slope
On the flipside, Noah also highlighted that it might sound fine in this case to make the sick pay for their own bills if what they did made themselves sick in the first place.
But this concept, when extended to other areas of health, such as getting alcoholics to pay for their own liver transplant, will be unethical as it is not clear where does one draw the line when it comes to pinning personal responsibility on the individual.
Some iffy things said
Of course, since this is American television, not all that was said was completely accurate even though it sounded sleek.
For example, when Chieng said Singapore basically has universal healthcare, he likely meant MediSave, which is a national medical savings scheme that helps individuals set aside part of their income to pay for their personal or approved dependents.
And when Noah said Singapore is a "country that will cane your ass just for littering", he is probably right -- if what you were littering was drugs.
For full transparency, here is a transcript of what Noah and Chieng said, edited at some parts for clarity.
Noah: "Governments around the world are using every tool at their disposal to convince holdouts to get vaccinated."
"And now, Singapore, has decided to hit the unvaccinated where it hurts most -- their wallets."
*Fox 13 news segment plays*
Fox 13 news: "Singapore says anyone who is unvaccinated by choice will not get free Covid treatments. Right now the government is paying for treatment for any resident who is sick with Covid. 85% of eligible people in Singapore are fully vaccinated. The government said people who don't want to get vaccinated make up the bulk of new cases and hospitalisations.
*Fox 13 news segment ends*
Noah: "Ooh, Singapore isn't messing around. In America if you say you don't want the vaccine, the government is like, 'Please, please take the vaccine, please. We'll give you money.'"
"Singapore's like, 'Ok, ok, it's gonna be like that. You best bring your checkbook to the hospital, damn, because those ventilators are by the hour, bitch."
"They really don't mess around in Singapore, man. This is the same country that will cane your ass just for littering."
"They are like the parents down the block that actually do the shit that you threaten your kids with."
"I understand the argument here. Why shouldn't you have to pay for your preventable health problems?"
"I mean would it be fair for you to pay the same rates as the guys from Jackass? Most people don't have to be treated for being rolled down a mountain in a potter potty."
"It's not fair."
"But at the same time though, it is a slippery slope."
"Because using that logic, should alcoholics pay for their own liver transplant? Should overweight people pay for their heart medication? Should New York Jets fans have to pay for their own antidepressants? Where do you draw the line?"
Chieng: "I don't think people realise, Singapore's saying that if you don't take the Covid vaccine, you have to pay for your Covid treatment."
"Which is a huge deal in Singapore because Singapore essentially has universal healthcare. So for them to come out and say, 'You are going to pay for your own stuff, if you don't take the Covid vaccine, we're gonna treat you like an American."
"That's huge."
Noah: "That's a punishment in Singapore?"
Chieng: "In Singapore, being treated like an American in the healthcare system is the biggest punishment you can give someone. You're gonna have to worry about your co-pays, you have to look at your disbursements, you have to call Blue Cross, Blue Shield."
"In Singapore, the healthcare system just works. We never... I can't explain this in 5 seconds, so no one is going to care, but essentially it takes free market principles and socialist principles and combines them together. All they care about is efficiency in Singapore. They don't politicise solutions."
"Which is why it is so weird in America, where everything... I've never even heard the word 'socialism' until I got here. I mean, we just care about inputs versus outputs."
Noah: "I was in Singapore and that explains a lot of everything there. It's just extremely efficient. One of the best things is that they just do it."
Chieng: "They don't care about labelling stuff. We're not about labels. Just go for it."
Noah: "But then, that's weird. Because you spent a lot of time living in Singapore, but you label me all the time."
Chieng: "Yeah, but that's... we're in America. That's why I came here for to label things and people."
Noah: "Oh, so in Singapore you'll be nicer to me?"
Chieng: "100 per cent yeah. We couldn't even do this show in Singapore. We'll be arrested immediately."
"Singapore, you'll live forever but you'll have way less fun."
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.