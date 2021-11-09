Stuff'd to completely replace beef with Impossible Beef till Feb. 2022

Stuff'd is known for its burritos and daily bowls that are available with various protein choices like chicken, smoked salmon, beef and Impossible Beef.

Replace beef with Impossible Beef

On Nov. 3, the quick casual restaurant franchise announced that it will be completely replacing the regular beef on its menu with Impossible Beef.

This campaign in collaboration with Impossible Foods will take place for a three-month period, from November 2021 to February 2022, at all Stuff'd outlets in Singapore.

Lower price

During this period, Stuff'd will also be matching the price of its Impossible Beef items to its regular beef items in an attempt to make the plant-based protein more affordable.

For reference, regular beef items on the Stuff'd menu ranges from S$5.80 to S$8.30.

Impossible Beef items, on the other hand, typically cost from S$7 to S$10.80.

First introduced in March 2019

The plant-based meat by Impossible Foods first came to Singapore in March 2019.

According to Impossible Foods, it contains no cholesterol and no trans fat.

It is also halal-certified and kosher.

Top image from @stuffedsg and @republicplaza on Instagram.

