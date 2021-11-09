Back

Stuff'd to completely replace beef with Impossible Beef till Feb. 2022

Making it more affordable for the masses to try the plant-based protein.

Fasiha Nazren | November 09, 2021, 05:47 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Stuff'd is known for its burritos and daily bowls that are available with various protein choices like chicken, smoked salmon, beef and Impossible Beef.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Republic Plaza (@republicplaza)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Your Daily Nibbles SG (@yourdailynibbles)

Replace beef with Impossible Beef

On Nov. 3, the quick casual restaurant franchise announced that it will be completely replacing the regular beef on its menu with Impossible Beef.

This campaign in collaboration with Impossible Foods will take place for a three-month period, from November 2021 to February 2022, at all Stuff'd outlets in Singapore.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stuff'd (@stuffedsg)

Lower price

During this period, Stuff'd will also be matching the price of its Impossible Beef items to its regular beef items in an attempt to make the plant-based protein more affordable.

For reference, regular beef items on the Stuff'd menu ranges from S$5.80 to S$8.30.

Impossible Beef items, on the other hand, typically cost from S$7 to S$10.80.

First introduced in March 2019

The plant-based meat by Impossible Foods first came to Singapore in March 2019.

According to Impossible Foods, it contains no cholesterol and no trans fat.

It is also halal-certified and kosher.

Top image from @stuffedsg and @republicplaza on Instagram.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

S'porean chef, 26, creates Gardens by the Bay-inspired dish in prestigious cooking competition in France

Singapore represent.

November 09, 2021, 05:17 PM

41-year-old astronaut is first Chinese woman to walk in space

The second female astronaut in China, Wang first went to space in 2013.

November 09, 2021, 04:40 PM

S'pore wedding venue & planner to be charged after couple allegedly hosted 3 receptions, 235 guests in 1 day

The wedding event took place on Jan. 30, 2021.

November 09, 2021, 03:56 PM

M'sian drug trafficker, 33, to be hanged in S'pore, gets Covid-19, execution will not happen on Nov. 10

His execution remains stayed.

November 09, 2021, 03:56 PM

People across S'pore capture brilliant sight of Venus & moon meeting in Nov. 8 night sky

Only a couple of degrees away from one another.

November 09, 2021, 03:55 PM

Hand-carved wood & stone mahjong set by Louis Vuitton selling for S$90,000

Pong, but make it high fashion.

November 09, 2021, 03:43 PM

People in S'pore getting scammed S$30,000 by selling their old bank notes & coins: Police

All kinds of scams.

November 09, 2021, 03:10 PM

S'pore looking into reopening borders with Southeast Asian countries

One step at a time.

November 09, 2021, 02:42 PM

Fans are possibly the most underrated electrical appliance in sweltering S’pore

Simple, yet effective.

November 09, 2021, 01:00 PM

Classic 1964 Ford Galaxie muscle car with 5.8-litre engine on sale in S'pore for S$148,000

Restored beauty.

November 09, 2021, 12:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.