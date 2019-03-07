fbpx

Plant-based ‘meat’ by Impossible Foods available in S’pore from March 7, 2019

Carnivorous purists call it 'pirated meat'.

Belmont Lay | February 27, 03:56 am

Upsurge

Do you want to be a cow saviour?

Well, now you can.

United States start-up Impossible Foods will be launching its plant-based “meat” products in Singapore from March 7, 2019.

Various dishes created

Labelled disparagingly as “pirated meat” by carnivorous purists, the chlorophyll-derived “meat” will be converted into a variety of dishes.

They will be served at eight partner restaurants in Singapore, including Park Bench Deli, Potato Head Singapore and Prive Orchard.

The Singapore roll-out follows an earlier launch in Hong Kong and the unveiling of the Impossible Burger 2.0 at the CES 2019 consumer electronics trade show in January 2019.

This “meat” product contains no gluten, no animal hormones and no antibiotics, as claimed by Impossible Foods.

It is also halal-certified and kosher.

What plant-based “meat” are coming to Singapore?

Park Bench Deli

Name: Impossible Patty Melt (S$22)

What: Replaces existing Patty Melt made with ground beef, and cooked “just like a cheeseburger”. Topped with caramelised onions, special sauce and dill pickles sandwiched between rye bread.

Potato Head Singapore and Three Buns Quayside

Name: The Impossible Dream (S$27) and Impossible Chedda (S$23)

What: Both feature the Impossible Meat patty sandwiched between toasted demi-brioche buns.

Prive Orchard

Name: Juicy Lucy Impossible Meatball Spaghetti (S$19), Impossible Satay Sliders (S$15), and Nothing is Impossible Beef Cheeseburger, part of the kids’ set meal (S$12).

What: Finally, some non-burgers.

Empress

Name: Impossible Crispy Pancakes with Chinese Chives (S$6.80), Pan-fried Impossible Gyoza (S$6.80), Black Pepper Impossible Meatball Skewers (S$8.80), Sichuan Mapo Tofu with Impossible Meat (S$18), and Dragon’s Breath Fried Kuay Teow with Impossible Meatballs (S$18).

What: Chinese cuisine.

Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay

Name: The Impossible Flatbread (S$24) and The Impossible BSK Burger (S$25).

What: Diners can also add a slice of the Impossible patty to any salad.

Cut by Wolfgang Puck

Name: The Impossible Slider (S$18 for three).

What: A remake of the steak restaurant’s signature mini Kobe beef sliders. Patties are served between two mini brioche buns with smoked shallot jalapeno marmalade, garlic aioli, ketchup and house-made sweet pickles.

Adrift by David Myers

Name: The Impossible™ Sausage Roll (S$14).

What: Sausage roll spiced with fennel, nutmeg, garlic and onion and wrapped in French puff pastry.

F&B opportunities

All restaurants in Singapore can order the product through food importer and distributor Classic Fine Foods.

Want to try?

Impossible Foods will give the public a preview of the “meat” for the first 500 people at Lau Pa Sat Festival Market on Wednesday, March 6, from 6pm to 10pm.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

