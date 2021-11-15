Rui En buys ugly portrait from viral Shopee seller as housewarming gift for Dennis Chew

A local vendor on Shopee has gotten herself some celebrity clientele in the form of Rui En.

The 40-year-old actress ordered an "Ugly Crappy Drawings Handmade" from seller Laura Jiang, whose artwork went viral for being ugly and cheaply priced:

While prices for the portraits used to start from S$2.50, Jiang has since raised it to a minimum of S$4.

The recipient of the gift? Fellow celeb Dennis Chew, who moved into his new abode, an HDB maisonette, earlier this year.

Rui En filmed her visit, which she later uploaded to Instagram.

"Hello!! I got another surprise for you," she announced to a worried-looking Chew.

"What is that..." the DJ said as he guarded his door.

Presenting the gift

When presenting the gift to Chew, Rui En broke out into peals of laughter while the DJ joked, "It's the first time that I thought the lion dance costume actually looks better us."

This was the photo that Rui En submitted to the vendor:

And this was the result:

The gift made Chew smile, for sure.

Chew subsequently announced that he would put up the portrait in his study room, but Rui En replied, "I don't believe you. I think you'll burn it."

In the caption of her post, the actress explained that she was "so tickled" by the drawings that she had to get it for her friend.

She added, "I felt it was an incredibly appropriate housewarming gift for the man who already has it all."

You can watch the video here:

