S'porean DJ Dennis Chew posts sneak peek of his newly renovated, S$500,000 HDB maisonette

Local radio DJ and host Dennis Chew ended his seven-year house hunt when he purchased a resale HDB maisonette for S$500,000 in August 2020.

Contemporary minimalist design

On Feb. 15, the 47-year-old shared pictures of his living room on Instagram and announced that he had moved into his new home.

The picture showed the backlit wood accent wall complemented by a recessed ceiling light against a plain background.

Instead of a sofa, Chew opted for a long white bench with under-bench lighting.

In addition to the matching white carpet, the DJ also adorned the bench with colourful cushions with auspicious Chinese motifs, perhaps for the festive period.

Chew emphasised that the unique lighting in his new home "is one of the key highlights" in an interview with AsiaOne.

The "coffee table" appears as an arrangement of stackable furniture that resemble inverted cupcake liners in vivid shades of yellow, blue, and brown.

Renovation planning

Chew previously said that he did not have a specific theme in mind and wanted his interior designer to surprise him.

The contemporary minimalist design was eventually selected, and features many hidden spaces for storage to keep the clean look going.

Contrary to his initial prediction that the home would be very colourful, "it turned out to be very white," Dennis added.

According to Chew, the renovation that was "mostly sponsored" would have otherwise cost him more than S$200,000.

The renovation, which commenced in July 2020, was mostly finished by the week before Chinese New Year.

He disclosed to Asiaone that all works will be finished by the end of March.

Despite waiting for more ceiling work and cabinet installation to be done, Chew was able to move in and make plans to host housewarming gatherings that adhere to safe distancing measures.

Top images by @denniszhouchongqing on Instagram.