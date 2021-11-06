Man, 19, who backflipped in S'pore Zoo, oversleeps, judge issues warrant for his arrest

Ralph Wee Yi Kai, 19, the youth caught on video in December 2020 doing a backflip inside the Singapore Zoo white rhinoceros enclosure, failed to turn up in court on Friday, Nov. 5, as he could not wake up, according to The Straits Times and CNA.

His defence lawyer Shashi Nathan, who showed up without Wee, told the court that his client had "difficulty waking up".

This was after Wee's parents tried but failed to wake their son up.

Nathan proceeded to urge the judge to issue an arrest warrant so police officers can take Wee into custody, CNA reported.

The judge obliged, it was reported.

Supposed to turn up in court

Wee was supposed to appear in the district court for a bail review.

He currently faces six charges.

They include two of mischief, and one each of vandalism, criminal trespass, animal abuse, and drug consumption.

Wee will now possibly be slapped with four more charges for offences that include drug-related crimes, ST and CNA reported.

He is expected to plead guilty to his charges on Nov. 22.

On getting the police involved, it was reported that Nathan said his client was on bail after his initial charging, but "there was difficulty looking after him", and he was subsequently remanded for one month.

Timeline of events

Oct. 9, 2020, 2:40am: Allegedly committed an act of vandalism by hitting an information panel at a bus stop in Sixth Avenue, off Bukit Timah Road, causing S$900 in damage.

Allegedly caused damage to two cars -- S$2,800 to a Mercedes-Benz and more than S$1,600 to a BMW -- in nearby Sixth Crescent.

Dec. 17, 2020, 2.40pm: Accused of trespassing into the rhinoceros enclosure.

Latter half of December 2020: Accused of abusing a frog, which subsequently died, by hitting a ball against it on a foosball table, causing "unnecessary pain and suffering".

The incident allegedly took place at a Sentosa Cove property.

July 2021: First hauled to court and charged with two counts of mischief, as well as one count each of vandalism and criminal trespass.

Bail was then set at S$15,000.

Aug. 6, 2021: Allegedly consumed cannabis while out on bail. S$15,000 bail revoked.

Oct. 13, 2021: Charged with one count of drug consumption while still in remand.

Bail raised to S$20,000 and Wee was released.

While out on second bail, Wee committed a string of offences, including cutting his electronic tag, according to ST, as well as not reporting for his urine tests on a few occasions, CNA reported.

The prosecution has called for an urgent bail review hearing to have Wee's second bail revoked for the alleged fresh offences.

Penalties

If convicted of criminal trespass, Wee can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to S$1,500.

For vandalism, an offender can be fined up to S$2,000 or jailed for up to three years and receive between three and eight strokes of the cane.

For cannabis consumption, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to S$20,000.

