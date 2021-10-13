Man, 19, who entered S'pore Zoo rhino enclosure, charged for cannabis consumption while on bail

A Singaporean youth who was previously charged for trespassing into an enclosure in the Singapore Zoo, as well as killing a frog in a Sentosa residence has been dealt another charge.

He now faces six charges in total.

Cannabis consumption

Ralph Wee Yi Kai, 19, allegedly consumed cannabis while out on bail in August, The Straits Times reported.

Wee was offered bail of S$15,000 after being charged in July with two counts of mischief, one count of vandalism, and one count of criminal trespass.

His bail was subsequently revoked after he breached its conditions and was remanded.

While out on bail, ST reported that Wee failed to undergo urine tests at the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Wee reportedly had medical certificates issued for the days he was supposed to go for the tests, his defence lawyer said.

However, his defence lawyer added that Wee has since "calmed down", and is a "very different person", and urged the court to grant him bail.

Wee was granted bail of S$20,000, and his pre-trial conference will be on Nov. 2, reported ST.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, he was charged with one count of drug consumption on Oct. 13.

If convicted for cannabis consumption, Wee can be imprisoned for up to 10 years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

Animal abuse

Aside from the aforementioned five charges of mischief, vandalism, criminal trespass and drug consumption, Wee also faces a charge of animal abuse.

The latter incident occurred in December 2020 when he allegedly purchased frogs to use in a game of foosball.

Wee flicked the foosball at a frog, which sustained injuries and died.

The act of abuse was also filmed by Wee and his friends and posted to Instagram Stories.

The Instagram Stories also showed the teenagers allegedly throwing a box of these frogs onto the ground, where "a dozen" were left dead or injured.

One of the teenagers told Mothership that the feeder frogs were purchased as a gag gift for another friend, and that they had gathered at the Sentosa residence for a Christmas celebration.

They had wanted to kill the frogs first before feeding them to some fish outside the residence.

If convicted for animal abuse, Wee can be imprisoned for 1.5 years, fined up to S$15,000, or both.

Criminal trespass

Also in December 2020, Wee filmed a TikTok video of himself entering a rhino enclosure in the Singapore Zoo and doing a backflip inside.

Wee's friend, an 18-year-old woman, had allegedly filmed him.

After investigations and consulting the Attorney-General's Chambers, a stern warning was issued to the woman on July 8 for abetting criminal trespass.

If convicted for criminal trespass, Wee can be imprisoned for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both.

Vandalism and mischief

Wee also allegedly vandalised public property in October 2020.

ST reported that he hit an information panel at a bus stop at Sixth Avenue, causing S$900 in damage.

On the same day, the teen also hit the side mirrors of two cars nearby at Sixth Crescent, causing damages of S$2,800 to a Mercedes-Benz and over S$1,600 to a BMW.

If convicted for vandalism, Wee can be imprisoned for up to three years, fined up to S$2,000, and receive between three and eight strokes of the cane.

