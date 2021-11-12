Man, 19, who backflipped in S'pore Zoo, had e-vaporiser & 6 e-cigarette pods in IMH ward

Ralph Wee Yi Kai, 19, the youth caught on video in December 2020 doing a backflip inside the Singapore Zoo white rhinoceros enclosure, was found to possess an e-vaporiser and six e-cigarette pods at a ward in the Institute of Mental Health on Sep. 14.

On Nov. 12, Wee was slapped with four additional fresh charges in court where he appeared via video-link from his place of remand, CNA reported.

Additional charges

Wee is accused of possessing an e-vaporiser and six e-cigarette pods at a ward in the Institute of Mental Health on Sep. 14.

He is also accused of cutting a S$100 GPS ankle tag at an address on Leedon Road on Oct. 26 at about 12.10am.

He is additionally accused of possessing an e-cigarette pod at the same address two days later.

He was remanded on Nov. 6, a day after an arrest warrant was issued as he could not wake up to attend court, despite his parents attempting to do so, but failed.

Wee's lawyer was the one who urged the judge to issue the warrant of arrest on Nov. 5 in court.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) will likely serve Wee four other charges next week for failing to report for his urine test.

Wee was first hauled to court in July to face four charges of mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism.

He is expected to plead guilty to his charges on Nov. 22.

Timeline of events

Oct. 9, 2020, 2:40am: Allegedly committed an act of vandalism by hitting an information panel at a bus stop in Sixth Avenue, off Bukit Timah Road, causing S$900 in damage.

Allegedly caused damage to two cars -- S$2,800 to a Mercedes-Benz and more than S$1,600 to a BMW -- in nearby Sixth Crescent.

Dec. 17, 2020, 2.40pm: Accused of trespassing into the rhinoceros enclosure.

Latter half of December 2020: Accused of abusing a frog, which subsequently died, by hitting a ball against it on a foosball table, causing "unnecessary pain and suffering".

The incident allegedly took place at a Sentosa Cove property.

July 2021: First hauled to court and charged with two counts of mischief, as well as one count each of vandalism and criminal trespass.

Bail was then set at S$15,000.

Aug. 6, 2021: Allegedly consumed cannabis while out on bail. S$15,000 bail revoked.

Sep. 14, 2021: Allegedly possessed an e-vaporiser and six e-cigarette pods at a ward in the Institute of Mental Health.

Oct. 13, 2021: Charged with one count of drug consumption while still in remand.

Bail raised to S$20,000 and Wee was released.

While out on second bail, Wee committed a string of offences, including cutting his electronic tag, according to ST, as well as not reporting for his urine tests on a few occasions, CNA reported.

The prosecution has called for an urgent bail review hearing to have Wee's second bail revoked for the alleged fresh offences.

Oct. 26, 2021: Allegedly cut a S$100 GPS ankle tag at an address on Leedon Road at about 12.10am.

Oct. 28, 2021: Allegedly possessed an e-cigarette pod at the Leedon Road address.

Nov. 5, 2021: Warrant of arrest issued, as Wee could not wake up to attend court.

Nov. 6, 2021: Wee arrested.

Nov. 12, 2021: Slapped with four additional charges.

Penalties

If convicted of criminal trespass, Wee can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to S$1,500.

For vandalism, an offender can be fined up to S$2,000 or jailed for up to three years and receive between three and eight strokes of the cane.

For cannabis consumption, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to S$20,000.