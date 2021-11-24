Back

Buses & possibly trains for S'pore-M'sia VTL (Land) before private vehicles like cars: Gan Kim Yong

These modes of transport have a fixed capacity, which makes for easier control and management.

Kayla Wong | November 24, 2021, 07:02 PM

It will be some time before private vehicles are allowed to travel between Singapore and Malaysia under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) (Land), Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

"If we were to do that, there will also be some form of booking system or registration system so we know how many people are going across every day," he said at a press conference.

He added that the immediate focus at the moment is on buses, and that the next step is perhaps on trains between the two countries.

Trains are the next step

Explaining why both countries are starting with buses first for the VTL (Land), Gan said this is because buses, with a fixed capacity, are easier to manage.

With a booking system for buses, authorities can decide how many people will be allowed to come across the border, based on the number of buses and trips that are being made, he elaborated.

The same goes for trains as well, as they allow for greater control with a fixed capacity.

VTL (Land) to launch on Nov. 29

Earlier on Nov. 24, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced that the VTL (Land) between both countries will be launched on Nov. 29, which is the same day as the air VTL between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The first phase of the land VTL will be reserved for citizens, permanent residents, or long-term pass holders of the country they are entering.

Such travellers will ride on designated buses.

The daily total number of passengers is 3,000 -- 1,500 from Singapore to Malaysia and 1,500 from Malaysia to Singapore.

So far, travellers on VTL (Land) must arrive by designed VTL (Land) bus services.

Travellers who arrive via other means such as private transport or walking across the Causeway, will be subjected to prevailing border control measures, which include serving a seven-day Stay-Home Notice.

