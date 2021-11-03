Back

5 shortlisted names for S'pore's panda cub, votes now open till Nov. 7

The panda cub will have a unique name that no other panda in the world shares.

Fiona Tan | November 03, 2021, 11:43 AM

After much anticipation, Singapore's favourite panda cub is finally about to get a name.

Image screenshot from Mandai Wildlife Reserves/Facebook.

Shortlisted names

In the blink of an eye, Jia Jia's baby boy is now 81 days old and more than 4kg heavy.

According to tradition, panda cubs are given their names within the first 100 days of their birth.

Image screenshot from Mandai Wildlife Reserves/Facebook.

After the panda cub's gender was revealed on Sep. 10, the public was given the opportunity to suggest name options for the panda cub.

The suggested names should be catchy, easy to remember, reflecting characters with positive meanings or attributes, have relevance to Singapore heritage and culture as well as significance to the friendship between Singapore and China, Mandai Wildlife Reserves said previously.

The judging panel is led by Speaker Tan Chuan Jin and includes representatives from the Chinese embassy.

Mandai Wildlife Reserves also explained that some names did not enter the shortlist as they already belong to other pandas with the same names.

Globally, each panda name is unique to the animal and no two pandas have the same name.

Vote for your favourite name

Nevertheless, here are the five shortlisted names:

  • Hóng Hóng (宏宏)

Hong (宏) means magnificence (宏伟/宏大). It signifies our well wishes for the panda cub to grow up magnificent and healthy.

  • Lè Lè (叻叻)

Le (叻) comes from the old Chinese term 'Shi Le Po' (石叻坡), which refers to Singapore. This was in use since our beginnings as a trading port. Shi Le Po is a transliteration of the Malay term “selat” which means straits, indicative of our geographical location.

  • Xīn Lè (新乐)

Xin Le (新乐) means new joy and can also mean Singapore’s joy. The panda cub is a new creation and a wonderful reason for celebrating the many years of collaboration between China and Singapore.

  • Xīn Yáng (新阳)

Xin (新) refers to Singapore and can also mean new. Yang (阳) means the Sun. The panda cub was born in the morning of 14 August. Xin Yang (新阳) means Singapore Sun or new Sun, which symbolises the brightness and joy this birth brings.

  • Xīn Yuán (新缘)

Xin (新) refers to Singapore. Yuan (缘) means affinity/fate. Yuan also sounds like (圆) which means fulfilment. The cub was born after fate brought Kai Kai and Jia Jia together in Singapore.

Votes are now open for the public to choose their favourite name and will end on Nov. 7, 2021, at 11:59pm.

To vote for your favourite name, click here.

Panda cub milestones

Top image from Mandai Wildlife Reserves/Facebook

