No plans yet to vaccinate animals in S'pore zoo & wildlife parks

The lion exhibits have been closed to the public while animals recover.

Alfie Kwa | November 11, 2021, 02:34 PM

There are currently no plans to vaccinate animals in the Singapore Zoo and Wildlife parks, Mandai Wildlife Group said.

The group said it has not and does not have plans to do so.

This comes after four Asiatic lions at Singapore's Night Safari and one African lion at the Singapore Zoo tested positive for Covid-19.

How are the lions doing?

In an update on Mandai Wildlife Reserve's Facebook page on Nov. 10, the lions at Night Safari are now recovering and are "bright, alert, and active".

They are expected to fully recover soon and will be closely monitored by animal care staff.

Covid-19 vaccines for animals

There have been reports of domestic animals, such as cats and dogs getting infected with the virus.

In a recent case, two spotted hyenas at the Denver Zoo tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

According to The Straits Times, the Mandai Wildlife Group said there are currently no plans to administer the Covid-19 vaccinations to the animals.

The group said more understanding of the safety and efficacy of animal Covid-19 vaccinations is needed.

It is currently checking in with global zoo counterparts who have trialed vaccinations for some of their animals. 

Some zoos have administered the vaccination

Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in Ohio in the United States have administered two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to 80 animals, reported USA Today on Oct. 20.

This included big cats, great apes, giraffes, red pandas, skunks, goats, river otters, bearcats, and domestic dogs and cats.

A total of 48 animals at the Oakland Zoo in California have also received their Covid-19 vaccine that was made exclusively for animals, stated National Geographic.

Both zoos received their animal-designed Covid-19 vaccination from Zoetis, a global animal health company that began working on the vaccine after the first pet dog in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus.

Zoetis highlighted that the vaccines are being distributed to zoos on an experimental basis.

Spread of the virus in zoos

The lions contracted the virus after they were exposed to a staff member who tested positive for Covid-19.

Sonja Luz, vice-president of conservation, research, and veterinary at Mandai Wildlife Group told ST that safety measures have been implemented since the onset of Covid-19 to reduce possibility of staff passing the coronavirus to the animals.

As for the rest of the animals, Luz added that orangutans and chimpanzees will continue to undergo temperature checks twice a day.

Animal care staff will be keeping a close eye on all animals.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), the risk of transmission from infected animals to humans is very low.

The lion exhibits are currently closed to the public.

Top image via Mandai Wildlife Reserve website.

