M'sia company’s name & logo last 3 years was Meta before Facebook's Meta rebrand

Facebook's announcement on Oct. 29 that it will be changing its name to Meta came as a shock to many, but probably not as much as to Malaysian entrepreneur Anthony Cheng.

Cheng took to Facebook to point out that his company, Metagroup, had a name and logo that bears a striking resemblance to that of Facebook's new rebranded name and logo, but his company was founded three years ago.

Explained meaning behind his logo

Cheng explained that his company's logo and name had a hidden meaning.

Cheng explained that the infinity symbol represents yin and yang, and the five colours in the logo represent five elements and are complementary to each other.

He also said the name "meta" refers to the origin of the universe, life, and the driving force behind good businesses.

According to the Cheng's website , Meta provides a series of geomancy services and classes.

Mark Zuckerberg said in his Facebook post that the renaming of his company to Meta reflects their vision to be seen as a metaverse, and for its platforms to be much more "immersive".

Logo and name trademarked

Cheng suggested that perhaps Facebook may have also met "experts" who suggested its name and logo change.

Thankfully, Cheng said he had already trademarked them in Malaysia.

However, in another Facebook post on Nov. 3, Cheng asked his followers whether he should change his company's name, and referred to the recent controversy over Timah, a brand of a popular whiskey in Malaysia, whose branding has come under fire in parliament.

He sought their views on the common saying "to change one's name is to change one's destiny".

Top photos via Dato Anthony Cheng/FB and Meta Academy/FB.