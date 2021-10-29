Back

Facebook changes its name to Meta

Meta means "beyond".

Karen Lui | October 29, 2021, 10:18 AM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The newly-rebranded name of Facebook’s parent company has been announced to be Meta on Oct. 29.

The social media company first shared plans about its rebranding about a week ago.

Reflects vision for company future

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mark Zuckerberg shared that the impossibility of the brand to represent “everything that we’re doing today” stems from its tight link to one product.

Photo via Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook page.

In addition to reflecting their vision to be seen as a metaverse, Zuckerberg wants the new name to anchor their work and identity on what they are building towards.

”Meta” was chosen as it means “beyond” and alludes to the social technologies they are building beyond pre-existing digital connections.

Accompanying the new company brand is a new logo and colour.

Boasting a blue gradient as an homage to their heritage, the logo is designed to be experienced in 3D.

GIF by Meta.

AR and VR technologies

Meta revealed the progress in their Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

They are building out more ways that VR can be utilised as a work device as VR is gaining popularity through games and becoming more social.

The newly-rebranded social media company is also investing in core technology and work to launch fully-featured AR glasses.

Besides the hardware of the glasses, Meta says it is cultivating content, capabilities, and communities to enrich the platform experience today and pave the way for AR glasses.

Top images via Meta and Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook page.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

IKEA S'pore launching charcoal hotdog, tote bag & new gaming range

Taste the darkness?

October 29, 2021, 04:03 PM

S'pore records first imported AY.4.2 Delta subvariant infection in Covid-19 case

A variant of interest but not of concern.

October 29, 2021, 03:59 PM

No-holds-barred review: We tried all of Shake Shack's new truffle items

Does truffle really make everything better?

October 29, 2021, 03:28 PM

3 North Korean soldiers reportedly sent to prison for doing BTS dance moves

The soldiers were apparently imitating the moves in "Blood Sweat and Tears".

October 29, 2021, 03:18 PM

Giant 42m-long KAWS sculpture at Marina Bay from Nov. 13-21, 2021

Gotta zoom out to take your pics.

October 29, 2021, 02:33 PM

Chinese influencers pose in front of Shanghai's Costco to look like they're in US

The influencers posted tips on how to take photos that appear like they were taken in Los Angeles.

October 29, 2021, 02:33 PM

Anonymous @sgcickenrice account admin a 20-year-old student in S’pore

Maybe sit down for this one.

October 29, 2021, 01:37 PM

1st S'pore-born footballer to sign for EPL club applied to renounce S'pore citizenship to 'evade NS': Mindef

He is also staying overseas without a valid Exit Permit, according to Mindef.

October 29, 2021, 01:27 PM

North Korea tells starving citizens to eat less: Radio Free Asia

The country is starving as border with China closed and will remain so until 2025 due to pandemic.

October 29, 2021, 12:46 PM

Majestic Crested goshawk makes rare appearance in Hougang HDB estate

Hougang welcomes a new visitor.

October 29, 2021, 12:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.